Tenant farmers could be hit by new rewilding incentives, union warns

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tenant farmers could be hit by a new rewilding scheme that may encourage landowners to take their land back, a union has warned.

The National Farmers Union raised concerns new financial incentives to change how land is used and restore habitats could threaten this group.

“We’re hearing that some landlords are saying they don’t need tenants and they are going to be putting the land into nature recovery,” Tom Bradshaw, the group’s vice-president, was reported as saying by Farmers Weekly .

“Where does that leave the tenants? If we lose tenants, it would be incredibly short-sighted.”

He also told Sky News the new schemes could make it “quite attractive” for landowners “to take land back in hand” - particularly when it comes to rewilding areas and nature recovery.

It is estimated around a third of agricultural land in the UK is rented.

Earlier this week, the government announced new schemes to pay farmers and landowners to take action to benefit the environment. These would restore up to 300,000 hectares of natural habitat within two decades, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

One of these was the Landscape Recovery scheme, which offers financial incentives to landowners and managers who want to change how land is used or restore habitats and ecosystems.

The government said this could cover the creation of new nature reserves, woodland and wetlands, as well as the restoration of floodplains.

Speaking to the BBC’s Farming Today after the scheme’s announcement, Mr Bradshaw from the National Farmers Union said it was about “taking whole farms and substantially changing the land use”.

“That is where our fear is for the tenant farmers that might be on some of those estates or some of those farming areas,” he said.

Another scheme announced this week called Local Nature Recovery will pay farmers to make space for nature – for example, by creating wildlife habitat and planting trees – both in farmed landscape and the wider countryside.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, said: “Through our new schemes, we are going to work with farmers and land managers to halt the decline in species, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, increase woodland, improve water and air quality and create more space for nature.”

He added: “Farmers will be able to choose which scheme or combination of schemes works best for their business, and we will support them to do so.”

The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
BBC

Farmers could be paid for post-Brexit 'rewilding' land changes

Farmers and landowners in England could be paid to turn large areas of land into nature reserves, or to restore floodplains, under new government agriculture subsidies. When the UK was part of the EU, farmers were given grants based on how much land they farmed. Following Brexit, the government has...
newschain

Farmers and landowners to bid for funds to ‘rewild’ countryside

Farmers and landowners will be able to bid for funding for “rewilding” the countryside, as part of payments for landscape-scale nature schemes. Up to 15 pilot projects will be awarded funding under the first wave of the “landscape recovery” scheme, which will eventually be worth £800 million a year as part of the programme replacing the EU farming subsidies regime.
The Guardian

England’s farmers to be paid to rewild land

Farmers in England will be given taxpayers’ cash to rewild their land, under plans for large-scale nature recovery projects announced by the government. These will lead to vast tracts of land being newly managed to conserve species, provide habitats for wildlife and restore health to rivers and streams. Bids...
NRDC

Helping Level the Playing Field for Farmers and Ranchers

As the chorus of voices calling for a level playing field for farmers and ranchers grows, the Biden-Harris Administration rolled out the Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain. Central to the plan is a $1 billion allocation of American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent meat and poultry processing capacity.
The Independent

Farmers to be paid to deliver ‘fundamental’ changes to landscapes

Farmers and landowners will be paid to deliver “fundamental” changes to landscapes as part of the post-Brexit agricultural system, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.The new regime for England includes a more ambitious programme to support local nature on farms and “landscape recovery” funding for large-scale projects which could include rewilding, as well as payments for farmers to farm more sustainably.Environmental groups have welcomed the commitment to ambitious environmental land management and “radical” landscape-scale change to address the climate and nature crises, but raised concerns over a lack of clarity about how they would work.The National Farmers’ Union also criticised...
capitalpress.com

Researchers warn farmers to prepare for glyphosate shortage

University extension services nationwide are alerting farmers to a glyphosate shortage that is expected to worsen in 2022. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in some common weed killers, including Roundup. According to USDA's Economic Research Service, glyphosate has been the most widely used herbicide in the U.S. since 2001. The...
Telegraph

Farmers to be paid to restore natural habitats in push to rewild countryside

Farmers will be given funds to restore natural habitats and rewild Britain under new government schemes designed to replace EU subsidies. George Eustice will this week unveil plans for two new environmental land management schemes seen as crucial to halting the decline in biodiversity. At the Oxford Farming Conference on...
Newsbug.info

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
1350kman.com

KSRE warns new corn disease could impact yield

The K-State Research and Extension Office is advising growers of a new corn disease that’s emerged in the region, that if left unchecked could inflict costly yield damage. . It’s called tar spot, and has spread from the corn belt west. K-State row crop disease specialist Rodrigo Onofre is advising corn growers to become more familiar with it.
The Independent

Unions, charities and green groups demand North Sea windfall tax to reduce bills

Unions, charities, think tanks and green campaign groups have urged Boris Johnson’s government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to ease the pressure on families facing rising fuel bills.Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a tax on the North Sea giants’ profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.Several leading civil society organisations – including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Save the Children, Fuel Poverty Action, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK – have backed the idea, insisting ministers must take...
The Independent

Underwater sea turbines ‘could supply 10% of the UK’s energy’

Undersea turbines could generate a tenth of Britain’s power, according to a renewable energy expert.Tidal stream energy uses turbines to extract energy from moving masses of water in the oceans and rivers.The UK is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of the technology as UK waters hold about half of Europe’s tidal stream resource.Stephen Wyatt, director of research and disruptive innovation for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE), a sustainable energy research company, said the 2020s could be a “golden decade” for the science.He told The Independent: “Tidal stream technologies are proven and on the cusp of commercialisation, with the most advanced being...
The Independent

Third of people living in fear of energy bills they can’t afford

A third of UK adults expect their energy bills to increase and become unaffordable this year, a survey has revealed, putting pressure on the prime minister to protect the public from the energy crisis.Mr Johnson, alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, will be reviewing ways to reduce the impact of rising energy costs, which could see bills increase by 50 per cent to almost £2,000 from April.A YouGov survey of 1,774 adults conducted on 6th and 7th January showed that 86 per cent expected their gas and electricity bills to increase in the year ahead. This rose...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans dip after rally, attention on South American crop weather

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday after hitting their highest in almost seven months on Friday, as dealers assessed the impact of dryness in key South American soy farming regions. Corn was little changed. Wheat dipped on expectations Australia’s crop will be better than feared coupled...
The Independent

Labour calls for £600m fund to help firms hit by energy price spike

Labour would spend £600m from a proposed North Sea windfall tax on measures to protect businesses hit by the current spike in energy prices, the party has announced.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced on Sunday the proposed £1.2bn one-off levy on oil and gas producers would help fund assistance for households, who face an estimated £600 hike in bills in April.She said the package would save most households £200 and protect the poorest almost entirely from the expected financial hit when the price cap on gas and electricity bills is reviewed.Now the party’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said...
