NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO