Kingston, NY

‘Legendary’ Oscar-Nominated Hudson Valley, New York Native Dies

By Bobby Welber
 4 days ago
An Oscar-nominated Hudson Valley native has passed away. Kingston, New York native and Oscar-nominated director Peter Bogdanovich has died. The Hollywood director and actor passed away at the age of 82 shortly after midnight at his home in Los Angeles. "Our dearest Peter passed away today from complications of...

