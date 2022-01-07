ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN’s Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Trolled On Disastrous NYE Broadcast, Published Tweets By Faux Humans ‘Ben Dover,’ ‘Mike Oxlong’ & ‘Anita Blackman’

By Radar Staff
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast has gone from bad to worse. Now it has emerged the coverage, hosted by straight-laced newsman Anderson Cooper and drunken Bravo funnyman Andy Cohen, were trolled by fake Twitter users who wrote to the news network who broadcast them. Article continues...

radaronline.com

Comments / 12

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Did anyone really expect anything different from these two no talent libtards??

Reply
7
Related
Primetimer

Anderson Cooper on CNN firing Chris Cuomo: "This is a business with very big responsibilities and there are repercussions"

“Look, I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine and I feel terrible for him and his family," Cooper told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "That being said, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best and I’m sorry for how all this played out but you know — and I hate this for his family — but this is a business with very big responsibilities and there are repercussions."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Anderson Cooper Just Received Some Big Career News

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's journey as a father will be the subject of his next project. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will be a weekly show available on the cable news network's CNN+ streaming platform. Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate in April 2020 and is co-parenting with his former partner, nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Dover
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Andy Cohen
Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Daily Beast#Mikeoxlong625#Bravo
The Independent

Andy Cohen explains why he and Anderson Cooper will never date

Andy Cohen has opened up about his relationship with Anderson Cooper, and why the pair will never be more than friends.The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, has been a topic of conversation since he and the CNN anchor, 54, went viral for their New Year’s Eve broadcast, during which the pair drank numerous shots.However, while a significant portion of the attention has focused on Cohen’s rant against former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his on-air criticism of Ryan Seacrest, other viewers were more interested in the relationship Cohen shares with his occasional co-host Cooper.“Did Andy Cohen...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Andy Cohen Addresses Kelly Ripa’s Response To Ryan Seacrest NYE Rant

Andy Cohen had an eventful New Year’s Eve when he spoke on a CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper for the special occasion. The talk show host went on a now-infamous rant that saw ABC and Ryan Seacrest in his crosshairs and since the eventful night, Cohen has been addressing his comments repeatedly, including discussing how Kelly Ripa felt about his statements against her friend and colleague Seacrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN backs host Andy Cohen after ‘stupid and drunk’ Ryan Seacrest comments live on air

CNN has backed host Andy Cohen after he slammed rival Ryan Seacrest and his team live on air on New Year’s Eve. Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Anderson Cooper during the broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.“The only thing...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy