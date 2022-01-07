ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PHOTOS: Food & Package Delivery Smart Lockers Installed at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew smart lockers have been installed for guest use outside the lobby of Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. The lockers can be found right behind the giant letters of “Music” at the resort entrance....

