Fallout TV Production Begins This Year; First Episode Directed by Jonathan Nolan

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Work on the first episode of the Fallout TV series is set to begin this year. We got to know the showrunners of the production. Shooting is set to begin this year on the first episode of a TV series based on the...

www.gamepressure.com

Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Todd Howard
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series Has Started Casting

Casting calls have been sent out for Amazon Studios' upcoming live-action Fallout TV show, with production slated to officially begin soon. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020 revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Quantic Dream Working on AAA Game Other Than Star Wars Eclipse (Rumor)

Unconfirmed reports have appeared that Quantic Dream is currently working on three games. It's possible that in addition to the recently announced Star Wars: Eclipse we'll also get a medieval fantasy game. A Twitter user AccountNGT has shared further reports about the alleged situation of Quantic Dream. In one of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hogwarts Legacy Release May Come "Sooner than We Think”

After the alleged withdrawal of Hogwarts Legacy from The Game Awards 2021, there is a chance that we will finally see a trailer of the game. At least according to a reliable source, who also says that the Harry Potter game will be released this year. It's been a long...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

A Fallout TV series is entering production for Amazon Prime this year

Amazon’s Prime Video division is moving forward with production of a TV series based on post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout. That’s according to Deadline, who claim production will begin on the project this year. According to them, the series will come from Kilter Films. They’re a production company helmed up by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy who created hit HBO show Westworld. Nolan will also be directing the show’s premiere episode.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series Sets Jonathan Nolan As Director, ‘Captain Marvel’ Writer As Co-Showrunner

Not to be outdone by HBO’s post-apocalyptic The Last of Us series based on the bestselling video game franchise, Amazon got the ball rolling with Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on their show based on the Fallout games. And now it’s taken a gigantic leap forward by setting Nolan as a director, while the actual showrunning duo has been named.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Jonathan Nolan Developing 'Fallout' Series At Amazon Prime Video

Jonathan Nolan is developing a Fallout TV series at Amazon Prime which is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Nolan is directing the first episode with his and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films producing along with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
TV SERIES
Pocket-lint.com

Fallout TV series for Amazon Prime Video gets a big name director

(Pocket-lint) - The Fallout TV show that Amazon announced back in the summer of 2020 hasn't produced much noise since then, although pre-production generally tends to stay pretty quiet for a show like this. Now, though, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the show has got some big names attached to...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Fallout TV show gears up - gets Marvel showrunner and director

Amazon's Fallout TV show, based on the popular videogame franchise, is moving forward with news that it now has its showrunners and a director for the first episode. According to Variety, the Fallout TV show will have co-showrunners with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner on board. Robertson-Dworet was one of...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Fallout TV show on Prime Video: what we know so far

One of the greatest gaming franchises of all time is getting a TV show. No, not Smash Bros - Fallout. The post apocalyptic game series, which has spanned some 23 years, is being made into a big-budget TV Amazon Prime TV show and Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld) are executive producing.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fallout TV Series Just Added Some Serious Marvel Talent

It's been over a year and a half since it was announced that "Fallout" — Bethesda's beloved action RPG video game series — would be receiving its own television adaptation via Amazon. With "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan set to direct the pilot episode of the series, expectations are high for the "Fallout" TV series that is slated to debut on Amazon Prime. Alongside "Westworld," Nolan is perhaps best known for collaborating on several projects directed by his brother, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Red Band Trailer Debuts, Prime Video to Release Critical Role Series in Three-Episode Batches

The official trailer for “The Legend of Vox Machina” is here — giving Critical Role fans a savory taste of the long-awaited animated show’s rollicking fight scenes, salty dialogue, cartoon gore… and of course a gigantic, glowing middle finger. The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adult animated fantasy-adventure series from Critical Role and animation studio Titmouse is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on Jan. 28. Amazon also revealed that the first season will comprise 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering each week starting Friday, Jan. 28, on Prime Video worldwide. “We’re Vox Machina! We fuck shit up,” gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt, voiced...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Is Getting a Video Podcast From Rooster Teeth

The zany misadventures of “Peacemaker,” the HBO Max original series starring John Cena, will get an official aftershow-style official video podcast launching alongside the DC show. HBO Max and DC enlisted Rooster Teeth, which is also part of the WarnerMedia family, to produce “Podly,” a series recapping “Peacemaker” episodes. Audiences can watch “Podly” on HBO Max and on the official YouTube channels for DC and HBO Max beginning Jan. 13, when “Peacemaker” premieres. An audio-only version available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms. “Peacemaker,” an eight-episode spinoff series from 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” was created and written by...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Kindred’ TV Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

FX has ordered to series its TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Kindred” from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. A first-look photo of the show (pictured above) has also been released. Picked up as a pilot in March 2021, the eight-episode sci-fi show centers on Dana (newcomer Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can get settled into her new home, she...
TV SERIES

