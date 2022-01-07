Fallout TV Production Begins This Year; First Episode Directed by Jonathan Nolan

The zany misadventures of “Peacemaker,” the HBO Max original series starring John Cena, will get an official aftershow-style official video podcast launching alongside the DC show.
HBO Max and DC enlisted Rooster Teeth, which is also part of the WarnerMedia family, to produce “Podly,” a series recapping “Peacemaker” episodes. Audiences can watch “Podly” on HBO Max and on the official YouTube channels for DC and HBO Max beginning Jan. 13, when “Peacemaker” premieres. An audio-only version available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms.
“Peacemaker,” an eight-episode spinoff series from 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” was created and written by...
Comments / 0