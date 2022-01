Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from a headline-making Bravolebrity. On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nyguen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to Jennie about loving her "slanted eyes." The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person. During housewife, Whitney Rose's brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the housewives and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift "wasn't genuine." As Jennie was telling Mary that she was "insulted" by the "slanted eyes" comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO