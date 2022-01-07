The Last of Us Remake Launch This Year?; TLoU2 Director's Cut Planned

The long-awaited Naughty Dog standalone project, as well as PlayStations 2013 smash hit, The Last Of Us. Is rumored to be close to completion and ready to play. So close to completion in fact, that a release in the second half of this year seems probable. That is according to an online tip on Twitter from Tom Henderson. According to the author, this information has been given to him from “Multiple People”, who those people are and if it’s 100% set-in-stone still is unknown. VGC has since backed up Hendersons claims, stating that they received the same information but from their own sources. This may come off as a little discerning to others. However, Both Henderson and VGC have proven to be remotely trustworthy in the past, so fans of the series can rest easy putting a little trust into the claims. The tweet can be seen below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO