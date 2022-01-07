ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last of Us Remake Launch This Year?; TLoU2 Director's Cut Planned

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to insider reports, we can soon expect the release of The Last of Us remake. Naughty Dog is also working on multiplayer mode and Director's Cut version of TLoU2. It's already been 9 years since the release of the first The Last of Us. The game was originally launched on...

www.gamepressure.com

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

The Last of Us Remake Rumored to Be One of Naughty Dog’s Projects

Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann appeared briefly during Sony’s CES presentation to confirm the studio has multiple game projects in development and they’re “dying to share” them with us. According to renowned leaker Tom Henderson, a common rumor is one of those projects is a remake of The Last of Us.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Of Us#Hbo
ComicBook

Death Stranding Director's Cut Announced for PC

And just like that, it is officially happening; Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. The official announcement of the simultaneous PC launch on both platforms follows reports of a leaked press release announcing the title as part of Intel's presentation today at CES 2022, and it appears that the leaked press release was 100% accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumor – Death Stranding Director’s Cut Is Coming To PC

Kojima Productions is bringing Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to the PC, according to a press released for Intel’s Arc GPUs obtained by Videocardz.com. The press release is supposedly due to be unveiled during CES 2022, and mentions Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PC, which will apparently feature exclusive integration with Intel components. It also features a quote from 505 Games’ Neil Rally, which says:
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Death Stranding Director’s Cut officially hits Steam and Epic this spring

Death Stranding got an excellent PC port in 2020, so it was disappointing to see the updated Director’s Cut version launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 last year. A number of leaks this week suggested that a PC port for the new content would simply be a matter of time, and publisher 505 Games has now confirmed that the Director’s Cut is coming to home computers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Rust Sold 12 Million Copies; Devs Have Ambitious Plans for 2022

The developers of Rust revealed some interesting stats, including the number of copies of the game sold. They also talked about plans for 2022. Devs at Facepunch summed up the achievements of Rust so far, thanks to which we got to know a lot of interesting details about the results of this project. The creators also informed about the plans for the first few months of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

The Last of Us Remake Reportedly Set for 2022 Release

We first got wind of a The Last of Us remake via a report from Bloomberg in April 2021, but new reports suggest that the game isn't far from a reveal and release. Bloomberg's report mentioned that the remake project was being led by PlayStation's Visual Arts Service Group studio before being taken over by Naughty Dog.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

The Last of Us Remake and Factions Almost Complete. Releases Soon

The long-awaited Naughty Dog standalone project, as well as PlayStations 2013 smash hit, The Last Of Us. Is rumored to be close to completion and ready to play. So close to completion in fact, that a release in the second half of this year seems probable. That is according to an online tip on Twitter from Tom Henderson. According to the author, this information has been given to him from “Multiple People”, who those people are and if it’s 100% set-in-stone still is unknown. VGC has since backed up Hendersons claims, stating that they received the same information but from their own sources. This may come off as a little discerning to others. However, Both Henderson and VGC have proven to be remotely trustworthy in the past, so fans of the series can rest easy putting a little trust into the claims. The tweet can be seen below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Co-founder of the Studio Responsible for Forza Horizon Resigns

The studio responsible for the Forza Horizon series loses its leader. Its boss and co-founder Gavin Raeburn left Playground Games. Playground Games has lost one of its founders. After 12 years as the director, Gavin Raeburn leaves the studio to be replaced by Trevor Williams. Microsoft published an announcement about this, which you can read below (via Windows Central).
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

TLOU Remake “Nearly” Finished and Could Release Later This Year, Leaker Says to Have Heard; Also Mentions TLOU2 Director’s Cut & Factions

The rumored The Last of Us (TLOU) Remake for PlayStation 5 is said to be nearly finished and could possibly release later this year. At least, that’s what credible leaker Tom Henderson says to have heard from multiple sources at this point. “Heard from multiple people now that the [The Last of Us] Remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022”, the leaker tweeted yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Last of Us Remake for PS5 rumoured to be almost ready to release later this year

A rumoured remake of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 is said to be almost at the finish line, and could release later this year. Industry insider Tom Henderson made the claim, which was picked up by Video Games Chronicle. The outlet also added that the information matched what it had heard from its own sources, corroborating the rumour. Henderson said: “Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Playstation VR2 Might Hit the Stores This Year

Read about the new reports suggesting a release date of PlayStation VR2 and hinting at the type of games Sony plans for the hardware. Yesterday, Sony announced PlayStation VR2. However, we did not get a release date yet. Now there are reports that the new hardware should hit the market by the end of this year. Daniel Ahmad - a verified analyst working for Niko Partners - is the source of this information. The said company specializes in the study of the gaming market in Asia.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Last of Us remake for PS5: All rumors & leaks so far about TLOU remaster

A remake of The Last of Us on PS5 has been rumored since the console was released, but new reports suggest we may see it sooner than we thought. The original The Last of Us was released on PS3 back in 2013, combining survival horror, cinematic storytelling, and third-person gunplay into one spectacular package. The remastered PS4 version of the game was also released as part of the PS Plus library on PS5. Although now, a fully-fledged PS5 remake of The Last of Us may be coming our way soon.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Rumor: The Last of Us Remake Could Arrive By the End of 2022

Here we are, six days into the year 2022 and already talking about games that might be releasing 300 days away. ‘Tis the duty of a gaming website, I suppose!. If you dabble in the world of leaks n’ rumors then you might have heard of Tom Henderson. He mostly deals with Battlefield and Call of Duty info but as of late has begun dropping information related to other major franchises and publishers.
VIDEO GAMES

