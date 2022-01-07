Chevy's New Silverado EV Will Get a Heavy-Duty Counterpart

As we noted yesterday, Chevy's newest Silverado EV is grabbing major attention from auto fans and buyers from across the spectrum, sitting as the brand's first big entry the electric pickup wars (and overshadowing other upcoming Chevy EV options). While online hype is just that, it's clear that the buzz surrounding the new Silverado wasn't just empty words; according to GM CEO Mary Barra, the entire initial production run of the RST First Edition Silverado EVs sold out in 12 minutes. Lucky buyers should expect the truck sometime in fall 2023. While that's undoubtedly frustrating for those who were hoping to hop into Chevy's high-tech Silverado, it's also a strong sign that the market is still pining for more EVs (and especially EV pickups). It's now on Chevy — and other automakers — to find a way to satiate the high demand.

