In the end, the Maryland men’s basketball team ran out of gas — and points. Trailing by as much as 21 points in the first half, the Terps rallied in the second half and led by two with less than seven minutes left in regulation. But No. 23 Wisconsin proved to be too strong and too relentless and escaped the Xfinity Center with a 70-69 win Sunday night before an announced 10,864.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO