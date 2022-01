We're back! After a brief break for the Christmas and New Year holidays (during which we somehow managed to produce a whole bunch of podcasts anyway, but let's not quibble), the Empire Podcast is back, and seeing in 2022 with a bang. Our very first guest of the new year is a cracker, as Amon Warmann sits down on Zoom with Lupita Nyong'o, star of The 355, while later Chris Hewitt has a natter with Bert & Bertie, the directing team behind episodes 3-5 of the excellent Disney+ show, Hawkeye.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO