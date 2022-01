We are going to be talking about a number of topics. Number one, the 2022 grain market outlook. And under that umbrella, Al, a lot of things fall. We're going to be trying to pick apart the corn and soybeans, mainly. We can also talk about wheat as well, but as we head into this new year of 2022, farmers have a lot of decisions to make. And maybe they've already made some of those decisions, but it seems like the goalposts keep moving on them. I think mainly it's about the fertilizer prices and the input cost, but I'll let you talk about that.

