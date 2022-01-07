ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon set to land £400,000 cash windfall for Man City clash in FA Cup which will help to reduce huge debts

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

SWINDON TOWN are in line to receive a massive lump sum when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.

The League Two side face Prem titans City in the FA Cup third-round after last meeting in the competition in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqIEA_0dfeDeAS00
Swindon are set to receive up to £400,000 for their FA Cup tie with Man City - a huge boost to their financial woes Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4CEe_0dfeDeAS00
The game will be shown on ITV which will bring in extra revenue for Swindon Credit: PA

According to the Swindon Advertiser, the clash is likely to bring in up to £400,000 for the Robins.

And Swindon's chairman Rob Angus - who took over the club last July along with Clem Morfuni - can't wait to get his hands on the mouthwatering sum in order to repair the club's woeful finances.

Swindon were in £4.5million debt when Angus and Morfuni completed their takeover.

But the pair have managed to reduce Swindon's deficit down to just £2.5m in under a year.

And the cash Swindon receive from tonight's game - which will be shown on ITV - will be used to bring their crippling debt down even more, Angus revealed.

He told the Swindon Advertiser: “There will be a substantial boost in revenue which is really positive for us.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

“We obviously have additional costs like police stewarding, extra seats to maintain fans in the Stratton Bank, and getting the stadium ready, so costs will reduce that sum substantially but overall it’s a great boost financially which is really good as we repair the club’s finances.”

As the game will be shown on ITV, Angus estimated that each club would receive £85,000 for the match’s screening and that ticket revenue would add £110,000.

He also revealed that commercial advertising and hospitality at the event would be added to their purse.

But despite the cascade of cash heading their way, Swindon still have a long way to go before they're in the clear, Angus acknowledged.

However, Angus hopes that the Man City spectacle will be the start of getting fans back into Swindon's County Stadium in their droves.

He added: "It helps us get further back to sustainability although it doesn’t turn things around overnight.

“Now we just hope to keep the momentum because we’ve been averaging about 8,500 tickets a game which is the highest for 20-odd years for home fans, and we want to get to 10,000 every week.

“Hopefully the fans attending this game because it’s Man City will come back week in week out and continue to grow the fanbase, which we are keen to do.”

And as City will be without manager Pep Guardiola plus several key players for the FA Cup tie after Covid ruthlessly ravaged the Prem champions' squad, Swindon have the chance to pull off one of the major upsets of the competition.

If Ben Gamer does manage to lead his Swindon troops to a miraculous victory, it will do wonders for the club as the prize money at each stage of the competition increases.

But if Swindon manage to go all the way and win the FA Cup they'll only receive £3.4m.

Although the hefty sum will solve their cash issues, it is significantly lower than what Arsenal picked up when they won the FA Cup in 2020.

The Gunners went home with £6.7m, but due to difficulties caused by Covid, Wembley can't afford to fork out the same amount this time around.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Man City#Manchester City#Swindon Town#The Swindon Advertiser#Robins#Itv#The Stratton Bank
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
298K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy