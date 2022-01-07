6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths.FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5291
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|6798
|119
|130
|20
|Amite
|2360
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3751
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1753
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7100
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3206
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2008
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3791
|76
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1473
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1566
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3176
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3712
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5086
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5327
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5051
|97
|145
|39
|De Soto
|38899
|448
|129
|27
|Forrest
|15539
|265
|288
|61
|Franklin
|1400
|33
|46
|5
|George
|5402
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2395
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4226
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8660
|134
|89
|17
|Harrison
|38403
|571
|547
|80
|Hinds
|40899
|658
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3263
|93
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1522
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|198
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5360
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|27545
|396
|293
|41
|Jasper
|3756
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1086
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2135
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|15457
|250
|270
|45
|Kemper
|1592
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10486
|144
|202
|57
|Lamar
|12186
|140
|58
|12
|Lauderdale
|13605
|324
|498
|108
|Lawrence
|2576
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4647
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|19504
|252
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6035
|144
|243
|55
|Lincoln
|6096
|138
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|12626
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|17845
|286
|416
|72
|Marion
|4889
|117
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7600
|149
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7979
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2196
|58
|66
|10
|Neshoba
|7407
|211
|229
|61
|Newton
|4231
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2057
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8048
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|7745
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10776
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2280
|57
|27
|9
|Pike
|6853
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7807
|114
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5736
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1243
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|26485
|417
|500
|69
|Scott
|5314
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|699
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5247
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2925
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|3942
|67
|90
|14
|Sunflower
|4839
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2591
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5379
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5480
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4247
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1986
|40
|20
|3
|Union
|7146
|100
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2469
|68
|69
|14
|Warren
|7737
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|8132
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4605
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2299
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1328
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3560
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2916
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|5582
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|586,547
|10,527
|11,507
|2,110
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
