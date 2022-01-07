6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5291 125 89 18 Alcorn 6798 119 130 20 Amite 2360 59 57 9 Attala 3751 90 189 36 Benton 1753 42 47 10 Bolivar 7100 155 240 33 Calhoun 3206 51 44 7 Carroll 2008 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3791 76 61 15 Choctaw 1473 27 12 0 Claiborne 1566 41 46 9 Clarke 3176 96 132 32 Clay 3712 78 41 5 Coahoma 5086 114 138 14 Copiah 5327 95 109 15 Covington 5051 97 145 39 De Soto 38899 448 129 27 Forrest 15539 265 288 61 Franklin 1400 33 46 5 George 5402 80 73 9 Greene 2395 50 59 6 Grenada 4226 112 156 32 Hancock 8660 134 89 17 Harrison 38403 571 547 80 Hinds 40899 658 856 140 Holmes 3263 93 109 20 Humphreys 1522 39 35 9 Issaquena 198 7 0 0 Itawamba 5360 112 136 24 Jackson 27545 396 293 41 Jasper 3756 66 46 2 Jefferson 1086 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2135 43 14 1 Jones 15457 250 270 45 Kemper 1592 42 50 10 Lafayette 10486 144 202 57 Lamar 12186 140 58 12 Lauderdale 13605 324 498 108 Lawrence 2576 44 27 2 Leake 4647 92 102 17 Lee 19504 252 224 43 Leflore 6035 144 243 55 Lincoln 6096 138 210 41 Lowndes 12626 200 305 69 Madison 17845 286 416 72 Marion 4889 117 162 24 Marshall 7600 149 69 17 Monroe 7979 183 191 55 Montgomery 2196 58 66 10 Neshoba 7407 211 229 61 Newton 4231 84 89 15 Noxubee 2057 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 8048 141 270 40 Panola 7745 140 103 15 Pearl River 10776 245 211 42 Perry 2280 57 27 9 Pike 6853 159 178 44 Pontotoc 7807 114 87 13 Prentiss 5736 88 101 15 Quitman 1243 28 0 0 Rankin 26485 417 500 69 Scott 5314 101 119 19 Sharkey 699 21 45 8 Simpson 5247 117 167 20 Smith 2925 54 77 8 Stone 3942 67 90 14 Sunflower 4839 110 125 20 Tallahatchie 2591 53 50 7 Tate 5379 121 80 19 Tippah 5480 87 122 14 Tishomingo 4247 99 103 28 Tunica 1986 40 20 3 Union 7146 100 133 23 Walthall 2469 68 69 14 Warren 7737 181 175 38 Washington 8132 171 213 41 Wayne 4605 73 80 13 Webster 2299 50 66 14 Wilkinson 1328 39 25 6 Winston 3560 94 135 39 Yalobusha 2916 48 83 22 Yazoo 5582 94 152 20 Total 586,547 10,527 11,507 2,110

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

