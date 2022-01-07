ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gVVN_0dfeDdHj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths.

FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5291 125 89 18
Alcorn 6798 119 130 20
Amite 2360 59 57 9
Attala 3751 90 189 36
Benton 1753 42 47 10
Bolivar 7100 155 240 33
Calhoun 3206 51 44 7
Carroll 2008 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3791 76 61 15
Choctaw 1473 27 12 0
Claiborne 1566 41 46 9
Clarke 3176 96 132 32
Clay 3712 78 41 5
Coahoma 5086 114 138 14
Copiah 5327 95 109 15
Covington 5051 97 145 39
De Soto 38899 448 129 27
Forrest 15539 265 288 61
Franklin 1400 33 46 5
George 5402 80 73 9
Greene 2395 50 59 6
Grenada 4226 112 156 32
Hancock 8660 134 89 17
Harrison 38403 571 547 80
Hinds 40899 658 856 140
Holmes 3263 93 109 20
Humphreys 1522 39 35 9
Issaquena 198 7 0 0
Itawamba 5360 112 136 24
Jackson 27545 396 293 41
Jasper 3756 66 46 2
Jefferson 1086 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2135 43 14 1
Jones 15457 250 270 45
Kemper 1592 42 50 10
Lafayette 10486 144 202 57
Lamar 12186 140 58 12
Lauderdale 13605 324 498 108
Lawrence 2576 44 27 2
Leake 4647 92 102 17
Lee 19504 252 224 43
Leflore 6035 144 243 55
Lincoln 6096 138 210 41
Lowndes 12626 200 305 69
Madison 17845 286 416 72
Marion 4889 117 162 24
Marshall 7600 149 69 17
Monroe 7979 183 191 55
Montgomery 2196 58 66 10
Neshoba 7407 211 229 61
Newton 4231 84 89 15
Noxubee 2057 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 8048 141 270 40
Panola 7745 140 103 15
Pearl River 10776 245 211 42
Perry 2280 57 27 9
Pike 6853 159 178 44
Pontotoc 7807 114 87 13
Prentiss 5736 88 101 15
Quitman 1243 28 0 0
Rankin 26485 417 500 69
Scott 5314 101 119 19
Sharkey 699 21 45 8
Simpson 5247 117 167 20
Smith 2925 54 77 8
Stone 3942 67 90 14
Sunflower 4839 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2591 53 50 7
Tate 5379 121 80 19
Tippah 5480 87 122 14
Tishomingo 4247 99 103 28
Tunica 1986 40 20 3
Union 7146 100 133 23
Walthall 2469 68 69 14
Warren 7737 181 175 38
Washington 8132 171 213 41
Wayne 4605 73 80 13
Webster 2299 50 66 14
Wilkinson 1328 39 25 6
Winston 3560 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2916 48 83 22
Yazoo 5582 94 152 20
Total 586,547 10,527 11,507 2,110

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson State providing COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, January 11, Jackson State University (JSU) will provide free Pfizer and Moderna regular vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members. The vaccines will be distributed from noon to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6, 1100 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Licensed Mississippi hospitals required to participate in state COVID System of Care Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued a statewide order making participation in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan mandatory for all licensed hospitals. The order was effective at noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The order will continue until January 23, 2022, unless health officials revoke the order prior […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

One million Mississippians registered as organ donors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) registered one million Mississippians as organ donors. The United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS) reported that more than 1,300 people in Mississippi waiting for an organ transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives, restore sight to two people and enhance 75 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC: Majority of children hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The latest surge of COVID-19 has produced a jump in hospitalized patients at Children’s of Mississippi, mainly in Mississippi’s youngsters without the added protection of vaccination. “Most of our children admitted specifically for COVID-19 are unvaccinated or are younger than 5 years old and don’t qualify for vaccination,” said Dr. April […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tunica, MS
State
Washington State
City
Madison, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Jackson-Hinds offering drive-thru COVID testing, vaccinations in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Vicksburg on Wednesday, January 12. The Vicksburg Post reported the drive-thru will be held at 1203 Mission Park Drive in Vicksburg from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vicksburg’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

I-10 closed for hours at Mississippi, Louisiana line

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (AP) — An 18-wheeler carrying cars crashed on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana line early Tuesday, blocking traffic for hours in both directions. A statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, which occurred on a bridge crossing the Pearl River. While the driver […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC leaders provide update on COVID-19 response amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the hospital is facing a major staffing shortage. During the surge of delta cases in 2021, staff was available, but there were no beds. Now, there’s not enough staff to cover all the beds. On Tuesday, UMMC reported 125 […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJTV 12

COVID-19 testing offered at Adams County Safe Room

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The Natchez Democrat reported the testing will take place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If anyone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, they can be […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Delta State closes some campus facilities to the public amid surge

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University (DSU) has closed some campus facilities to the public in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Young Mauldin Cafeteria, Forest E. Wyatt Center and Roberts-LaForge Library will be closed to the public until February 4. The facilities may continue to be used by students and employees. Forest […]
CLEVELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Weather#Msdh#County Total Cases#Alcorn#Choctaw#Coahoma#Copiah#Franklin#Hinds#Issaquena#Jefferson 1086#Kemper#Lauderdale#Lincoln
WJTV 12

Mardi Gras rolling on Mississippi coast despite virus surge

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Plans are moving ahead to hold Mardi Gras parties and parades on the Mississippi coast despite a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious omicron variant. Large gatherings are the surest way to transmit the illness, health officials say, so the area’s upcoming slate of parades, balls and Mardi […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to host annual Bacchus Ball

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will host their annual Bacchus Ball. Featured musical talents include Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster along with live and silent auction items. The event will take place at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for more than 1,000 Smith County neighbors

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Center Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply in Smith County. There are 1,737 customers affected by the boil water alert. Customers on Highway 35 and County […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDWFP announces new requirement for nonresident turkey hunters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the opening of the 2022 Spring Turkey Season approaching, turkey hunters traveling to Mississippi should be aware of changes on public lands. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), nonresident hunters are now required to obtain a special, no-cost Public Land Endorsement in addition to other […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church, organizations team up for vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church teamed up with local organizations to get more neighbors vaccinated. M.B. Church on Powers Avenue in Jackson held its second vaccine event on Saturday, January 8. Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo Inc. helped out with vaccine distribution. Boosters were provided, as well. “It’s so important that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy