Women’s Ice Hockey: Huskies Visit Vermont On Friday

By Ric Serritella
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago
(Source: UConn Athletics)

The University of Connecticut women's hockey team returns to action this weekend as they travel to Burlington Vermont to take on the University of Vermont Catamounts. The weekend series will kick off Friday at 6:00 p.m. and will be the Huskies first action since a 4-1 victory over Holy Cross on December 4th.

The newly ranked No.10 Huskies will return to the ice following a month-long holiday break. UConn's last game action was a weekend sweep of Holy Cross December 3 and 4 in which the Huskies scored eight goals while only allowing one goal. UConn is lead by senior Viki Harkness who has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points and graduate student Natalie Snodgrass who has six goals and eight assists for 14 points. In addition, graduate student Summer-Rae Dobsonand sophomore Jada Habisch both lead the team with eight goals thus far.

Scouting the Catamounts

Vermont welcomes the Huskies following a 3-0 victory over the University of Maine on January 2. The Catamounts enter Friday's matchup with a 10-8-2 overall record and a 7-5-1 record in conference play. Vermont is led by senior defenseman Maude Poulin-Labelle who has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 18 games played. In addition, Theresa Schafzahl and Kristina Shanahan both are key pieces to the Catamounts as the lead the team with seven goals each. UConn and Vermont have met once this year which resulted in a 2-1 overtime victory for the Huskies on October 30. Senior Danielle Fox and graduate student Summer-Rae Dobson were the goal scorers for the Huskies while Natalie Mlynkova was the lone goal scorer for the catamounts.

Following the weekend series versus Vermont, UConn will return home as they welcome Boston College Friday January 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Freitas Ice Forum.

