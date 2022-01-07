ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ACI or KMB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kimberly-Clark has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ACI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.02, while KMB has a forward P/E of 21.77. We also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.35.

Another notable valuation metric for ACI is its P/B ratio of 7.43. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KMB has a P/B of 68.16.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ACI's Value grade of A and KMB's Value grade of C.

ACI sticks out from KMB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ACI is the better option right now.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report

KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy These Basic Materials Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci#Stock#Kmb#Peg Ratio#Book Value#Kimberly Clark#P S#Peg
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Momentum in Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Should Keep going

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's What Could Help ConnectOne (CNOB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Alphatec (ATEC) Moves 12.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Alphatec ATEC shares soared 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $12.75. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% loss over the past four weeks. Alphatec recorded a solid price appreciation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy