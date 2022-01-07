ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man amazed as letter delivered after his 57-word ‘life story’ is scribbled on the front instead of an address

A CARE worker was astonished after the Royal Mail delivered a letter which had his "life story" scribbled on the envelope instead of an address.

Feargal Lynn, from Cushendall in Co. Antrim, says the note was scrawled with a 57-word mini-biography rather than his street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZzde_0dfeCw3l00
A bizarrely-addressed letter made its way to its intended recipient, care worker Feargal Lynn - despite its lack of traditional details Credit: Twitter/weefeargal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuEms_0dfeCw3l00
The writer asks posties to deliver the letter to Feargal by identifying his parents and saying he's 'friends with the fella who runs the butchers in Waterfoot' Credit: Twitter/weefeargal

The writer had attempted to find Feargal by writing on the envelope that he "lives across from the Spar".

Other details featured were the names of his parents, Mary and Joseph, his home address after he got married, and that he used to "run discos in the parochial hall".

Hilariously, the author also wrote that he was "friends with the fella who runs the butchers in Waterfoot".

Feargal shared a photo of the envelope on Twitter - and his post has since gone viral, with hundreds sharing the joke.

He told BBC News NI: "There was enough there to know it was me."

Postie Fergus McAllister, who works in the sorting office in Ballymena and knows Feargal, told the broadcaster he'd solved the puzzle after spotting the letter.

"It was so funny," he said.

"One of the sorters said, 'Look at this, do you know who it is?'

"I said, 'I know exactly who it's for' and he said, 'I feel like I know him too, for his whole life story is on the front'."

Amazingly, it's not the first time Feargal has received an oddly-addressed letter.

Just a few years ago, post addressed to 'the house beside the field with sheep in it' made its way to his house.

Inside Feargal's newest mystery post was a recipe for vegetarian 'kaleslaw' - a gift from a friend in Belfast.

She'd written to cheer him up after he admitted he was "finding things very hard".

The lady has never visited his home and didn't have his address written down.

"The wife saw it and sent me a picture and I opened it up," Feargal said.

"It was a lovely note with a quote of the Dalai Lama saying 'you can decide to be happy'.

"It was a very simple one-liner on looking after mental health. And then she went straight in to this amazing coleslaw recipe and a note about kaleslaw."

I had been finding things hard... men need to be straight and say when they're not ok

He decided to share the picture online to make others smile.

"Men in particular need to be straight and honest and say, 'I'm not ok'. It's about finding something to take you away from that," he said.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said it was proud of the work of postal staff like Fergus McAllister.

"It is always gratifying when our customers recognise the hard work of their postmen or women who deliver in all weathers six days a week," she said.

Plenty of other strangely-addressed letters have also found their way to the right home over the years.

In 2015, a note marked 'Your man Henderson, that boy with the glasses who is doing a PhD up here at Queen's in Belfast' found its intended recipient.

And post was delivered to a Cornish author - without a town, street name or postcode.

Quick-thinking postal workers were able to guess at the address based on the inscription 'Lives in a blue and green shed near a village, 21 miles from Land's End'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doNBt_0dfeCw3l00
Feargal shared a photo of the post, which included a vegetarian recipe for 'kaleslaw' on Twitter in a bid to make others smile too Credit: Feargal Lynn

