Men’s Track & Field: Huskies Open Season At Harvard

By Ric Serritella
Huskies Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQQIg_0dfeCTeo00

(Source: UConn Athletics)

The UConn track and field team will get their 2022 indoor season underway this weekend taking part in the Harvard Multi-Meet and Beantown Challenge.

Spectators from visiting schools will not be able to attend the event in person, but the meet will be broadcast on ESPN+. Friday's schedule features the pentathlon and heptathlon and starts at 11 am. Saturday's slate of events begins at 9:30 am.

The Huskies will compete in the first scoring meet of the season and face-off with the host Crimson, Brown, Boston College, UMass, UMass Lowell and Stonehill at the event. In the last Beantown Challenge held back in 2020, the UConn men took home the team title.

"This is a scoring meet, so we are looking to put a strong lineup out there," stated Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Greg Roy. "We were really excited with where we were at after the Blue & White meet back in early December. But then you have that traditional break and we got everyone back on Sunday, first practice on Monday and away we go."

"Heading into this start to the season, we are trying to look at our training on one hand, not pushing our kids too much and working to get them back in the flow," commented Roy. "So we will see. We think we have a good team. We will roll everyone out that we can this weekend, some might be in off events."

The Huskies had a limited indoor schedule last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with no BIG EAST Championship being contested. The Huskies used competitions to try and qualify athletes for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The UConn men enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history during the outdoor campaign, winning the BIG EAST title in record breaking fashion in their return season to the conference.

The UConn men's team led the conference with 28 all-conference performances across 24 student-athletes, while the women had 12 all-conference performances across nine student-athletes.

"By the end of this weekend, we will know about our fitness," stated Roy. "We know who we have on the team and we had a great fall to assess everything. We felt really good how we ended in early December, now we will find out where we are starting from."

