2022 Three Match Pack

ATLANTA – Atlanta United announced today it has signed Justin Garces as a Homegrown Player for the 2022 season with options through 2024. Garces returns to Atlanta United after starring at UCLA over the last four seasons. The goalkeeper played for the Academy’s U-19 team in 2017-18. “Justin is someone we are very excited about bringing back to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We saw the raw talent he had when he came through our Academy and made some appearances at the USL level. He has really progressed over the last four years after playing at a top program like UCLA. He has a great frame and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. We are excited to see him continue his development with our club.”

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO