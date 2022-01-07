ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
news9.com

North Carolina Trooper And Driver Killed When Trooper’s Brother Crashes Into Patrol Car During Traffic Stop

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper and a South Carolina man he was detaining were killed Monday night when the trooper's brother, also a trooper, hit a stopped patrol vehicle as he arrived to help with a traffic stop, officials said. The crash happened around 9 p.m. during a traffic stop in the Mooresboro area, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
New York Post

Police discover live deer in car trunk in DUI stop

A Pennsylvania woman had more than junk in her trunk during a traffic stop this week. Newberry Township Police were shocked to find a live deer in the trunk of the 19-year-old’s car when they stopped her Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence. The driver told the officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania police find live deer inside car during DUI stop

This deer wasn’t in the headlights – it was in the trunk. Police officers in Pennsylvania were surprised Thursday night when they found a live deer inside the trunk of a driver’s car during a DUI stop, police said. The driver told officers with the Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Hatchback#Alcohol#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Crash involving Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy kills one, injures deputy

NEWMAN, Calif. — One person was killed and two other people, including a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy, were injured in a crash Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at River Road and Villa Manucha Road in Newman, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
NEWMAN, CA
CBS Philly

Bucks County Coroner Identifies Body Found At Neshaminy State Park As Lisa Jennings

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A body found in Neshaminy State Park on Saturday has been identified. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim Monday as 50-year-old Lisa Jennings, of Philadelphia. CBS3 spoke with Guy Jennings Monday as he was sitting outside of his sister’s Port Richmond home while state police were inside investigating what may have led up to her death and where she was killed. “My sister ain’t deserve this,” he said. Jennings held back tears as he thought about never seeing his only sister again. “It’s a hard pill to swallow right now,” he said. Fifty-year-old Lisa Jennings’ body was found around...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Missing 82-Year-Old Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Authorities say James Mulari was found safe. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned to his home in the rural Ogema area. Mulari is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, gray T-shirt and black pants. (credit: Becker County Sheriff’s Office) He was driving a red 2019 Subaru Outback with the Minnesota license plate No. DWM637. Anyone who sees a vehicle or man fitting the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or their local law enforcement agency.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Miami

Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade. The driver of the Honda, who was struck by gunfire on Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange, drove to the Miami-Dade police department’s Northside Station for help. (CBS4) FHP investigators say a blue Honda Civic and a Gray Chevy sedan  were involved in some sort of altercation...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy