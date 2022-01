With CES 2022 fully underway, the technology company TCL has joined the party with some exclusive announcements made right from the show itself. TCL is one of the titans of the technology industry that has based itself on being as flexible as possible but without reducing the quality of its tech. Although we are a far way away from the popularity of the Blackberry phone, TCL has smartly adapted with further advancements to its smartphones, keeping it not only relevant but savvy in the overall market.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO