Sharkoon has expanded its range of audio products with two headsets, each with a different focus: The eye-catching RUSH ER40 USB headset with its 3D-effect RGB illumination is aimed at style-conscious gamers, while the B2, in subtle black, cuts a fine figure with its modular cables and detachable microphone. These allow the B2 to be used as pure headphones whether for home or for travel. When it comes to sound and comfort, both headsets are equipped with powerful 50-millimeter drivers and breathable fabric ear pads.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO