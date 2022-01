GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Authorities in Oregon warned of the dangers of black ice this week after a police car was slammed into by a sliding SUV on the highway. The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. local time on Monday near the city of Grants Pass, located about 30 miles northwest of Medford. Oregon State Police said a lieutenant, identified as Lt. Benson, was on patrol and helping drivers on the snow-covered roads.

