The omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 in Arizona is reaching record highs at a pace much faster than last year’s winter surge, as hospitals across the state and around the nation begin to feel the strain of record-breaking caseloads. On Monday, Arizona reported 13,937 cases of COVID-19. And in the week ending Jan. 8, Arizona reported […] The post Omicron and no mitigation: COVID-19 cases rocket to record highs in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO