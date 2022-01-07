This Is How AI Content Marketing Will Shake Up 2022

With the embers of the outgoing year fizzling out, businesses are already gearing up and getting ready to take 2022 by storm. The need to seek out alternatives to standard-issue messaging — to stay relevant — is not an option, but a lifeline.

Content has gone beyond being simply information on a blog or social media platform to a critical factor in establishing or changing the narrative of just about any business. Its potential as a marketing tool small businesses are tapping into and harnessing in increasing number. Good content is simply your best bet to break the ice of a market and reach out to a target audience. According to HubSpot, a developer and marketer of software products for marketing, customer service and sales, 70% of marketers are actively investing in content marketing, while 78% of companies have a team of one-to-three content specialists.

Where AI meets content

As businesses’ demands for more content continue to rise, keeping up can be a herculean task. This is where AI can play a role. Artificial intelligence writing tools can reduce the burden of content goals, as they can be used to produce blog articles, social media posts… even marketing copy, all fine-tuned to the topics they have been given. Their algorithms sift through millions of resources from different sources to come up with a genuinely engaging piece of content. Small businesses and startups that have neither the luxury of many employees nor deep pockets for expert content writers stand a better chance with them in play.

According to Semrush, which offers a marketing/improving online visibility tool suite, more than 12% of its survey respondents reported using AI writing technology to create content. Those numbers are sure to rise in 2022 as more businesses realize how tools and platforms such as jarvis.ai , ai-writer , contentbot.ai and instarel.ai can be wielded.

Related: Could This Robot Actually Be Your Marketing Writer?

Benefits of AI content writing tools

Saved time: In creating articles faster than an average writer is capable of, this technology can help small businesses free up precious time that can be used in other aspects of growth.

Improved ROI: With AI writing tools, return on investment tends to improve, as they can tailor for different platforms automatically, and post consistently. (The more regular a business is with its content, the higher the chances of reaching a more targeted audience.)

Increased sales: Customers and target audiences alike are most likely to buy from a business they know and trust, and one way to build that trust is through content on a blog or social media platform(s). AI writing tools can create content that builds this trust.

Competitive edge: Consistency in branding comes with having content on various platforms or blogs that a target audience is more likely to come across. Content marketing gives your business a competitive edge, and the adoption of AI writing tools is one way to hone that.

Related: How to Leverage AI for Maximum Benefits for Your Business

Content marketing is at the heart of customer engagement, and, while these next-gen writing tools can’t do the job on their own (there is still a salient role for a capable content writer), they are a savvy method of giving your outreach efforts the Midas touch.