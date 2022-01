Bethesda, and the team at Zenimax have just unleashed their first teaser for 2022’s content for The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO). And I must admit, it looks like it’s going to be something pretty special! Firstly, it is just a teaser cinematic, but I love how great everything looks. There’s a lot of detail, and we can see a land design that’s clearly quite a departure from what we’ve seen so far. Actually, it looks like the Italian lakes to me. However, current guesses are all over the place, as Bethesda suggest it’s a never before seen land, but they didn’t say it would be one we haven’t heard of before (and I bet we have). I would think the High Isle, which would be North of Summerset Isles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO