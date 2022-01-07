ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Won't play Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Watson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
Person
Justin Watson
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season. It’s quite the accomplishment for...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski breaks insane NFL record previously held by Tony Gonzalez

Even at this late stage in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski simply continues to make history. Gronkowski entered the Buccaneers’ Week 18 home clash against the Carolina Panthers with 31 career games of at least 100 receiving yards recorded. The five-time Pro Bowler sat in a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make $73 million splash that will make Tom Brady happy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the midst of a fierce title defense, but they still found time to secure their future. Ahead of a grueling playoff run, the front office locked up a core asset on their defensive line that will give star quarterback Tom Brady some peace of mind before their games.
NFL
Sporting News

Why Jim Nantz won't be on CBS broadcast of Buccaneers vs. Panthers Week 18 game

Tony Romo will have a new play-by-play partner for Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Panthers. CBS announced Friday morning that longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will miss the NFC South battle. Tom McCarthy, who has been calling select NFL games for CBS since 2014, will replace Nantz and allow the network to avoid a major reshuffle of its other Week 18 broadcast teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

