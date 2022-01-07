ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Out Week 18

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pierre-Paul (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make $73 million splash that will make Tom Brady happy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the midst of a fierce title defense, but they still found time to secure their future. Ahead of a grueling playoff run, the front office locked up a core asset on their defensive line that will give star quarterback Tom Brady some peace of mind before their games.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Brady Nominated for Weekly Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off the 2021 regular season with a 41-17 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. With the win the team moved into the 2nd seed of the NFC playoffs. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been nominated for the FeEx Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Panthers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Ready for Week 18

Jensen (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Jensen was questionable for the matchup, after logging a pair of limited practices to close the week. However, he'll be ready to suit up and should serve as the Buccaneers' starting center in their final regular-season contest.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers of the Week: vs. Panthers

Sunday afternoon didn’t start off on the best foot for the Buccaneers, but by the end of the night, absolutely everything went according to plan as they beat the Panthers 41-17 and got help elsewhere to lock up the NFC’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs. Tampa Bay...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers Entertain Reachable Goals in Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will soon be playing their 17th regular season game in Week 18 for the first time ever. While winning is more of a priority for some clubs more than others, the Bucs go into the season finale against the visiting Carolina Panthers with a whole lot to play for. Those goals are of both the team and individually variety.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL

