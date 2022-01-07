Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Out Week 18

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JAN 9: WATSON TRADE COMING? The Houston Texans have set a tentative "target" for the almost inevitable, a...
If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the midst of a fierce title defense, but they still found time to secure their future. Ahead of a grueling playoff run, the front office locked up a core asset on their defensive line that will give star quarterback Tom Brady some peace of mind before their games.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off the 2021 regular season with a 41-17 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. With the win the team moved into the 2nd seed of the NFC playoffs. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been nominated for the FeEx Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Panthers.
Jensen (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Jensen was questionable for the matchup, after logging a pair of limited practices to close the week. However, he'll be ready to suit up and should serve as the Buccaneers' starting center in their final regular-season contest.
Sunday afternoon didn’t start off on the best foot for the Buccaneers, but by the end of the night, absolutely everything went according to plan as they beat the Panthers 41-17 and got help elsewhere to lock up the NFC’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs. Tampa Bay...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will soon be playing their 17th regular season game in Week 18 for the first time ever. While winning is more of a priority for some clubs more than others, the Bucs go into the season finale against the visiting Carolina Panthers with a whole lot to play for. Those goals are of both the team and individually variety.
With the 2021 NFL regular season over, several teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs are eyeing new head coaches. Some teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Giants have already made changes at general manager as well. It's about to get wild. It's...
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
