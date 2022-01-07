Here's that Shaq and Steve Aoki collab you ordered

Steve Aoki and Shaquille O’Neal have been friends for many years, but now the two are turning their friendship into a musical collaboration. Shaq a.k.a. DJ Diesel partnered with Aoki to debut a brand new single.

The new dancefloor-ready anthem, “Welcome to the Playhouse,” arrives after the duo had been teasing their partnership via Instagram. The track comes with a new bold animated music video, all via Aoki’s Dim Mak label.

Aoki confirmed his collab with DJ Diesel earlier this month, writing on Instagram, “Shaq goes hard on the mic!!!”

The single comes nearly a month before Shaq’s forthcoming music festival, Fun House, which will take place in Los Angeles on February 11. The event will take place at The Shrine Auditorium, and feature sets from DJ Diesel, Diplo , and Zedd .

Tickets for Shaq’s Fun House go on sale on February 7 at 10AM PT via the festival’s official website.

Shaq has been DJing under his DJ Diesel moniker for several years. In 2015, the world met DJ Diesel after his mix was uploaded to SoundCloud. In the same year, he performed at TomorrowWorld in Georgia. While on and off the NBA court, Shaq has been involved with various music projects. In the 90s he released a handful of rap albums and in 2010 he conducted the Boston Pops Orchestra while playing for the Celtics.

Check out DJ Diesel and Steve Aoki’s new single below!

