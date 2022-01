In March of 2020 the world seemed to “grind” to a halt, but 2021 was a return to prolific form for Independent Trucks. The brand released dozens of videos and commercials last year, incorporating the team’s massive scope and influence among those who grind (we salute you), but the chances are slimmer than a layer of Salba sauce that you’ll be able to choose just 10 of the best edits. Well, Indy made it easy for you by editing its top 10 bangers—ranging from jaw-dropping parts to adventures in parts hitherto unknown—in this mega-mix. Don’t let its 3+ hours running time dissuade you: there are timestamps. Watch Indy’s Best of 2021, above!

