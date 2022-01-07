ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peacock Has Turned Into Must-Stream TV

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0dfe9eLF00

Streaming service fatigue is a genuine affliction. In the era of 24/7 content, we have the stalwarts (Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video), the notable media dynasties (HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+), and a number of fringe services (Discovery+, ESPN+, Crackle, Tubi, Pluto TV) and sports-centric offerings (NFL RedZone and NBA League Pass) competing for relevance. In terms of overall popularity and market awareness, Netflix is still the undisputed king of the industry (both anecdotally and via Google Trends data), with Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max gaining in popularity and prestige. As the dust continues to settle after the great streaming boom of 2019-2020 (HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Peacock all launched during that timeframe), one of the most overlooked streaming services has low-key become an essential purchase for fans of sports, reality television, comedy, and quality content: Peacock Premium.

In late December of 2021, I was reviewing my year in streaming when I had a Cher Horowitz-esque “Oh my God… I love Josh!” epiphany in regards to NBC’s relatively nascent streaming service. Peacock produced a slew of critically-acclaimed comedies in 2021 that mostly flew under-the-radar. Meredith Scardino’s hysterical musical series Girls5Eva and the incredibly charming sitcom Rutherford Falls will aptly fill the 30 Rock/Parks and Recreation voids in your schedule. Mike O’Brien’s delightfully deranged (but recently canceled) A.P. Bio evoked memories of NewsRadio and Community. The second season of Tracey Wigfield’s Saved by the Bell revival continued to feature some of the absolute best joke writing on TV, and the MacGruber sequel series generated a borderline unreasonable amount of laughs. And while I’m primarily interested in Peacock’s comedy lineup, I was blown away by the Joshua Jackson-led crime drama Dr. Death.

In the ’90s, NBC heavily promoted its popular “Must See TV” slogan. But over the past year, Peacock has artfully crafted its own brand of Must Stream TV. Peacock’s original comedies, impressive collection of legacy content (SNL, The Office, Parks and Rec, Cheers, Frasier, just to name a few), next-day streaming options, and growing commitment to live sports (the 2022 Winter Olympics will be streaming on Peacock) and reality TV have all combined to enhance the service’s value and reputation. Along with all the aforementioned content, one of the primary reasons Peacock elevated its game in 2021 was its acquisition of the WWE Network.

If you previously subscribed to the WWE Network, NBC’s deal with World Wrestling Entertainment made Peacock, financially speaking, a no-brainer. Full disclosure, I subscribe to Peacock’s $49.99/year Premium plan (with ads). I previously paid $9.99/month for the WWE Network, so as a pro-wrestling fan the transition to Peacock saved me about $70/year while still providing me access to every WWE pay-per-view.

Signing up for yet another streaming service in 2022 is a textbook “mileage may vary” situation. There are an overwhelming amount of options and subscribing to all of them is more expensive than cable. But over the past year, Peacock has gone from “ugh, another streaming service” to a diamond in the rough. NBC’s cord-cutting alternative is not only comparatively affordable ($4.99/month or $49.99/year for the Premium Plan), but it’s still under-appreciated in relation to its peers.

Google Trends isn’t perfect, but it helps illustrate where Peacock stands as it enters 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232btk_0dfe9eLF00
Photo: Google Trends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJKWg_0dfe9eLF00
Photo: Google Trends

Does Google Trends realize that Peacock recently added the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy classic Kindergarten Cop to its library?! If it gets any better than a night of Office reruns followed by the zany hijinks of an overly muscular undercover cop surreptitiously trying to pass as a kindergarten teacher in order to catch a dangerous criminal, well friend, I don’t wanna know about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MiS4_0dfe9eLF00
Photo: Everett Collection

You may not have the emotional or financial bandwidth to add yet another streaming service to your collection, but if you do, we highly suggest taking another look at Peacock. Its unique combination of sports, comedy, reality television, and live TV, has made NBC’s underrated streaming service an indispensable part of the cord-cutting landscape.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Wigfield
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Tonight?

Which is more important…love or money? This is the question that 20 women will be faced with when Joe Millionaire returns to the screen after almost 20 years! The series first aired on Fox back in 2003 and quickly became one of the hottest reality TV shows in the game. In its pilot season, Joe Millionaire followed the suave (but not actually rich) Evan Marriott as he tried to win the love of a group of women who have all been told that he’s worth upwards of $5 million. When they found out that he was not actually swimming in cash, the women left at the season finale had to decide what meant more to them… Love, or net worth.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return in 2022?

Welcome to 2022! A host of your favorite shows are back in action as This Is Us recently returned for its sixth and final season, the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix, and new seasons of Search Party, Euphoria, and The Righteous Gemstones are about to debut on HBO. So much terrific television, so little time. Our streaming queue is currently at max capacity, but that hasn’t stopped us from asking one puzzling question: When will Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Studio SK Global Acquires MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Producer Critical Content

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global has acquired Critical Content, the unscripted producer behind shows like MTV’s “Catfish” and Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” from Anchorage Capital Group. The deal marks the move of independent studio SK Global, which was formed in 2016 with the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, into the unscripted space, with the Emmy-winning Critical Content creating reality fare for broadcasters, cable channels and streamers. The unscripted production company also has an ownership stake in the UK-based Renowned Films. Aside from MTV’s “Catfish” reality TV series and the Netflix series “Get Organized With the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Tubi Tv#Streaming Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Paramount#Discovery#Espn#Crackle#Nba League Pass#Google#Disney Hulu#Peacock Premium#Nbc#Rock Parks#Newsradio#Community#Bell#Macgruber
digitalspy.com

How to watch This Is Us season 6

The long-running drama This Is Us has been in our lives since 2016, and now the final season is here and available to watch on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family and all the ups and downs of family life across the decades while tackling emotional and personal subjects – there have been five seasons so far with the sixth being the final season of the show, bringing it to an end.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

2021 Was the Year Streaming Put a Fork in Pay TV

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. 2021 got off to an inauspicious start for Chip and Joanna Gaines. The HGTV couple who restore homes and hope in millions of viewers’ lives are the brightest stars in the universe of reality and factual shows known as Discovery Networks. At the beginning of 2020, Discovery announced that the Gaineses would be getting their very own branded lifestyle cable channel. It would be called Magnolia Network, and it was coming to cable that summer.
TV & VIDEOS
svdaily.com

Tragedy of Macbeth to Stream on Apple TV+ January 22

Apple Original Films last week hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, and starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was released in select theaters by A24 on December 25 and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

5 movies and TV series to kickstart the new year

New year, new you, right? Yeah, whatever. We both know you're not actually going to try hot yoga or cut out carbs from your diet, so you might as well put on your comfy trousers, pop open the Pringles and turn on the TV. Isn't that better?. To assist you...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
TVOvermind

Apparently There’s a Plan to Turn Blockbuster into a Streaming Service

So, just to make it clear, a crypto group associated with the DAO wants to buy Blockbuster from Dish Network for the sum of $5 million, which they intend to gain in some way, possibly on a hope and prayer is what it amounts to since Dish Network bought Blockbuster for $320 million a decade ago. It sounds like a hope that a kid might have when they’re still too green to contemplate what it will take to buy such a popular name, doesn’t it? It likely makes sense to a lot of people, not to mention to the group, who appear to think that they might have this in the bag if they can come up with the $5 million in order to buy out a name that still has a great deal of value both from a nostalgic point of view as well as whatever could possibly be done with it in the future if Dish Network decides to do so. That’s why it feels more like a prank than anything, but the social media buzz around this at the moment appears to insist that it’s anything but.
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Stay Close'

“Cobra Kai” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of this show, a sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, premiered on New Year’s Eve. In “Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and rekindle their rivalry more than 30 years after the events of the first movie.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

THE OFFICE Season 4 Extended Superfan Episodes Now Streaming on Peacock

I’ve got good news for fans of The Office. While we are content to keep watching the show on a loop, it turns out there’s a bit more content out there that we’ve never seen before. Last year, Peacock released some “superfan episodes” from Season 3 of the series that included "never-before-seen moments, bloopers, featurettes, and alternate talking head interviews." The streamer followed up with extended episodes from Season 1, which appeared in April 2021, and Season 2 in July. Now we have a new clip from Season 4, which began streaming its superfan episodes on January 1, 2022.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
MOVIES
Black Hills Pioneer

Where to Watch the Best of Sidney Poitier on TV & Streaming

Actor and director Sidney Poitier died on Friday, January 7, at the age of 94. With a legendary career spanning several decades on the big and small screen, the actor was also known for his work during the civil rights movement, using his platform to call for racial equality and human rights.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Pivoting’ on Tonight? Hulu Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘Pivoting’ Premiere Live

The New Year is all about fresh starts and trying things you’ve never had, seen, or done before. That means that now is the perfect time to go all-in on brand new comedy series Pivoting, which premieres tonight on FOX. We know that there are so many new movies and shows to watch these days, but if you do yourselves a favor and make time for this heartfelt new series, you won’t be sorry! And better yet, you don’t even need a cable subscription to watch it (new episodes hit Hulu the day after they premiere on FOX).
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

1K+
Followers
387
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy