Maren Morris sings about the hustle to make it big in Nashville and references some of her old work in the new song “Circles Around This Town.” Released on Thursday alongside an accompanying video, it’s the first new music to emerge from Morris’ next project after the 2019 album Girl. “Circles Around This Town” moves along with the kind of ambling groove that’s been a big part of Morris’ sound — unhurried and bolstered by a grunge-lite guitar riff. Morris looks back on her leap of faith to come to Nashville in “a Montero with the AC busted” and pound the...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO