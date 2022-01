My Hero Academia debuted a new ability for Koichi Haimawari's The Crawler with the cliffhanger from the newest Vigilantes chapter! As the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off continues through the climax of the Naruhata War arc, the grand finale for the series is seemingly closer and closer as well. This is not only true for the series as a whole, but the Crawler himself. He has been tested more than ever before as he continues to fight the villainous Number 6, and the villain has evolved to a huge new level through the fight as well. It's been a growth on both sides.

