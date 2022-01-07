Raising Good Humans

It’s snowing, one character observes in The Humans, gazing through a murky window. No, says another — an upstairs neighbour just emptied their ashtray. Bleak reality shoots through this supremely angsty film, directed and adapted by Stephen Karam from his acclaimed Broadway play. Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and Richard (Steven Yeun) haven’t been together all that long, still in the throes of new love, but both, we soon discover, are dealing with personal and professional setbacks. Brigid’s parents Erik (Richard Jenkins) and Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) seem chippy, her sister Aimee (Amy Schumer) has her own troubles, while Brigid’s grandmother (June Squibb) is in a wheelchair, with Alzheimer’s. It’s a tough time all round: conversations are spiky enough even before prejudices and resentments bubble up, threatening to bring down the whole façade. Also, the apartment is rotting.

