ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Raising Good Humans

By Pinterest
chesapeakefamily.com
 4 days ago

Raising Good Humans, is an interview with author Hunter Clarke-Fields. Hunter Clarke-Fields, MSAE, RYT, is a mindful mama mentor and the creator of the Mindful Parenting course. She is the host of the very popular Mindful...

www.chesapeakefamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Letter: Strangers’ kindness reaffirms belief in goodness of humanity

My son came home from work today and handed me a lovely Christmas card with a gift card enclosure addressed to him. I was surprised and asked him who the senders were. He matter-of-factly told me they were his customers whom he saw regularly. This seemingly small gesture touched my heart.
CARMEL, IN
Williston Daily Herald

Humanity in medicine

What does it mean to practice humanity in medicine? The phrase is used as a tagline and in book titles. Humanity and compassion in medicine is touted as something to aspire to, a noble accomplishment. But in reality, the biomedical model of health, the business model for healthcare, is not set up to support it. Algorithms and best practices set forth by insurance companies and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid do not account for the time required to establish meaningful human interaction between patient and caregiver.
HEALTH
chesapeakefamily.com

Homeschooling with Bubbie: Making a Difference – Good Parenting

The omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread infections and uncertainties around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is hard at work, gathering information about this fourth wave of the pandemic. Other countries, including India and Mexico, have closed schools to try to prevent infections. The prediction for our area, based on the pattern from South Africa and elsewhere, is for a short period of rapid contagion followed by a dropping off of new cases.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Are those who don't raise children failed humans?

Pope Francis seems like a decent man whose humility and enlightened thinking sometimes put him at odds with more traditional segments of the Catholic Church. But good for him. I'll like him even more when he raises women to equal status in the church, which they'll never have until they can move into management. Still, his heart appears to be in the right place.
RELIGION
Empire

The Humans Review

It’s snowing, one character observes in The Humans, gazing through a murky window. No, says another — an upstairs neighbour just emptied their ashtray. Bleak reality shoots through this supremely angsty film, directed and adapted by Stephen Karam from his acclaimed Broadway play. Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and Richard (Steven Yeun) haven’t been together all that long, still in the throes of new love, but both, we soon discover, are dealing with personal and professional setbacks. Brigid’s parents Erik (Richard Jenkins) and Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) seem chippy, her sister Aimee (Amy Schumer) has her own troubles, while Brigid’s grandmother (June Squibb) is in a wheelchair, with Alzheimer’s. It’s a tough time all round: conversations are spiky enough even before prejudices and resentments bubble up, threatening to bring down the whole façade. Also, the apartment is rotting.
MOVIES
Herald Community Newspapers

FHS Human Relations Club fundraiser raises hope

Students in the Freeport High School Human Relations Club have raised more than $1,000 for the Association for the Children of Regnier Haiti, a nonprofit organization founded by former Freeport student, Maryse Cadet. When a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern region of Haiti, it destroyed the ACR’s main building....
FREEPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Parenting
Forest City Times-Herald

A good book

As cold weather settles in throughout the Delta, children at local daycares are staying indoors to keep warm. Kasen Kelley, 2, looks at a book about monkeys while waiting for lunch this morning at Teach and Tend Daycare.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

GOODNESS GRACIOUS

Tonight people from all over the world will participate in the New Year’s Eve tradition of counting down the seconds until the clock strikes midnight. Millions of people will celebrate the start of 2022 but my eyes will probably be closed by 9 p.m. It’s not that I’m not excited about the new year, I just have a hard time staying awake late at night. I shared that yesterday with a friend in the grocery store and he said, “I’m not a late night person either but I think I’ll stay up to midnight this year just to make sure 2021 is completely gone!”
CELEBRATIONS
The 74

Parents Divided Over Return to Remote Learning

For many parents across the country, back to school 2022 is looking and feeling a lot like spring 2020 all over again. From kitchen counters and living room couches, their kids are home signing onto laptops and other devices for virtual classes as Omicron disrupted plans to open many schools nationwide — or parents kept […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy