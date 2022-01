Cheryl K. Chumley’s recent piece on Michelle Obama is fascinating — but she does not state what this move by the former first lady really is (“Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge,” Web, Jan. 11). The Obamas are launching Michelle Obama’s presidential campaign. If she seizes control of an issue that is near and dear to the political left, such as the voter bill, she will be positioned to eliminate anyone trying to run against her in 2024. Harris? Mayor Pete? Various governors? All will be on the trash heap of the Democratic Party.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO