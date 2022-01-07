ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dua Lipa Takes a Style Note from Kendall Jenner in Cutout Black Dress

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa may have ended last year with shrinking hemlines, but she’s starting 2022 off in a full-length dress, though, to be clear, there’s nothing conservative about the singer’s latest look. This is Dua Lipa we’re talking about. On Thursday, Lipa shared a set of...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Dua Lipa's Versace Catsuit Cuts All the Way Down to Her Bellybutton

Two decades after Jennifer Lopez wore a jungle-print Versace gown to the Grammy Awards, it looks like Dua Lipa is ushering in a new down-to-there Versace look as we flip our calendars to 2022. In her latest Instagram post, Lipa — a bonafide Versace girl thanks to turns on the catwalk and ad campaigns for the storied Italian brand — Lipa wore a psychedelic-print Versace catsuit with a deep V that dropped all the way down to her navel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker soaked up some cozy cabin vibes on New Year's Eve. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez Will Never Tire Of Her Princess Dresses

Jennifer Lopez has been serving killer looks since the late ’90s. As a red-carpet veteran, she knows exactly how to command attention, and there are a few methods she swears by to ensure maximum impact. Number one: poise. Armed with her ever-present glow and unrivalled smize, J Lo owns any space she happens to glide into. Ultra-groomed hair and flawless make-up are also top priorities: think bouncy caramel waves and a sultry smoky eye.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kendall Jenner
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Stuns in a Sheer Black Dress With a Plunging Neckline

While everyone is moving on from the chaotic energy known as 2021, LeAnn Rimes' New Year's post is giving us every excuse to reminisce on the past year for a bit longer. The Meet Your Makers Showdown co-host had one heck of a year in 2021. From recording her upcoming studio album God's Work, hand pouring candles, recording her Wholly Human podcast and co-hosting discovery+'s latest craft competition show, LeAnn made the most of her time all while making sure to stay connected with fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Wedding#Cutout Black Dress#Mo Not
thecurrent-online.com

Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumors – Is she really pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner expecting a child? Sounds like the real deal, then!. That’s all for now, but keep the rumours coming! Twitter user @KendallJennerFanPage mentioned that Kendall Jenner was pregnant, and we’re dying to find out more. Two days ago, a fan page on TikTok began yelling about...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It’s the season for holiday decorating again, and as always, Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Kendall posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, she wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially confirmed their relationship nearly two years ago, and now the pair may have taken their romance to the next level with speculation that the couple got married before the new year. To celebrate the beginning of 2022 Jenner took to social media to share a gallery of photos of her celebration, and one picture in the lineup led fans to believe she and her basketball star beau had tied the knot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore a (Very) Little Black Dress to the Opera

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The classic LBD will always reign supreme. And while we certainly don't need additional proof to authenticate the above statement, Hailey Bieber's latest look gave us just that—and so much more. On Monday night, Hailey and Justin Bieber attended the...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Dua Lipa Wears the Ultimate Cutout Dress

Dua Lipa has taken the cutout trend to the next level. The "Don't Stop Now" singer shared pics of the modern look she wore to her younger brother's birthday dinner on Instagram Friday. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Lipa wore a black bodycon dress from Christopher Esber's latest Resort collection, featuring cutouts that ran down the length of the torso.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy