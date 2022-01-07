Rise Against Hunger – A volunteer opportunity on February 5

Every January, for more than a decade, the Montgomery County Volunteer Center has brought thousands of area residents together for an afternoon full of volunteer activities featured at its large-scale Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day of Service event. However due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year, like last year, the event has gone largely virtual and expanded to a week, with a variety of home-based and safely distanced service opportunities available online at http://bit.ly/MoCoMLKDay.
