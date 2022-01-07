Bladen County Hospital, Cape Fear Valley facilities change visitor restrictions

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital visitation policies have been updated, effective Friday, due to the increase in positive tests for COVID-19.

More detailed information is available at CapeFearValley.com. All changes apply to all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities, unless otherwise noted.

Here are some of the changes.

• COVID-19 patient visitation: 4 to 8 p.m.; one visitor, down from two, for up to one hour each, and the guests must wear N95 respirator masks as provided by the hospital at all times; no eating and drinking in the room by guests; no overnight visitors. At discharge, visitors may arrive at 10 a.m. but must stay with the patient until discharged.

• Non-COVID patient visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. for most; one visitor, down from two, but they may not leave leave and return; overnight visitors leaving before noon next morning can’t return until noon.

• End of life: One hour of visitation per day, during which time they may have one visitor bedside at a time, with a maximum of four visitors each day. In certain circumstances, the nursing supervisor may allow for compassionate exceptions to this rule for end of life patients.

There are some exceptions, a release says. Many apply to other Cape Fear Valley facilities. They include:

• Labor and delivery: Laboring mothers may have one support person/coach for the duration of their stay. If the support person or coach leaves the premises for any reason, he or she will not be allowed back into the building.

• Family-centered care unit: May have one visitor or support person during their entire stay who must stay in the patient’s room at all times. If the person leaves the premises for any reason, he or she will not be allowed back into the building.

• Pediatric patients: A legal minor may have one parent or guardian with them who must stay in the patient’s room at all times. One parent or guardian may change out with another parent or guardian between noon and 8 p.m.

• Care companions: Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or require communication assistance may have one care companion with them. The care companion may be changed one time each day between noon and 8 p.m.

• Cancer center: Patients who are having a consultation visit may have two people with them.

No changes were announced for the following implementations from earlier in the week:

• Emergency Department: One visitor allowed if patient in a private treatment room, but not allowed to come and go; if patient is admitted or boarded while waiting there on a bed, visitation hours become noon to 8 p.m.

• Express Care: One visitor allowed if patient in a private treatment room, but not allowed to come and go; if patient is admitted or boarded while waiting there on a bed, visitation hours become noon to 8 p.m.

• All visitors, patients: Must wear mask provided by health system at all times. These cannot be taken off anywhere in the facility, including patients’ rooms. Cloth masks and neck gaiters not permitted. Verbal screening and temperature scan is taken for all before entry.

• Surgery, procedural patients: One visitor in pre-op area except for cataract patients, two may wait in the surgical waiting room if arriving with the patient. Surgery patients may have one visitor in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit if waiting to be admitted. All surgical and procedural patients may have one visitor in the surgical waiting room.

