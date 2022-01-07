ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent £14k on fake eyelashes because I was addicted to pulling out my real ones, the pain was awful

By Catrin Picton
 5 days ago
Natasha Sandhu, an Essex-based fashion influencer became obsessed with pulling out her own eyelashes as she had trichotillomania.

Natasha suffered daily with this constant issue that made her eyes swollen and painful.

Natasha wore fake lashes to hide that she pulled out her own Credit: Ted Lawlor

In an attempt to hide her disorder, Natasha had been purchasing four pairs of fake lashes every week since she was 16.

It wasn't until Natasha, from Nottinghamshire, found therapist Robert Hisee that her long-lasting issue was finally solved.

She shared: "My natural lashes were completely bald for years as I tugged at them every night. I had no other option but to wear fake lashes every day to hide my disorder."

Around 350,000 people in the UK are believed to be affected by trichotillomania, so she was certainly not alone.

In the USA, about five to 10 million people in the United States, or 3.5% of the population have the same habit.

Known as the UK's #1 Unconscious Mind Therapist, Robert, 44, from Essex has worked with many high-profile clients from stars of TOWIE to undisclosed movie stars and is no stranger to curing some of the most brutal disorders and fears.

Robert's Unconscious Mind Therapy is a concoction of processes & tools from hypnotherapy to visualisations that the therapist has created from a decade's worth of experience in helping people.

He said: "I’m so pleased that Natasha now has the confidence to leave the house with only mascara on, she's a lovely girl and I’m thrilled her confidence has grown."

Robert Hisee, the UK's #1 Unconscious Mind Therapist has become known as the 'celebrity therapist' as he has helped many high-profile clients from TOWIE celebs to movie stars.

The therapist was recently made a Bestselling author thanks to his guided journal, The Manifestation Journal, which he wrote with a previous client and young entrepreneur Ted Lawlor, 23.

Thanks to Robert's work, Natasha now longer picks at her eyelashes.

Ways to treat trichotillomania

  • Keep a diary of your hair pulling
  • Work out the triggers for your hair pulling and learning how to avoid them
  • Replace hair pulling with another action, like squeezing a stress ball
  • Form a ball with your fist and tighten the muscles in that arm
  • Use a fidget toy
  • Wear a bandana or a tight fitting hat, such as a beanie
  • Come up with a saying that you repeat out loud until the urge to pull passes
  • Take a soothing bath to ease any stress or anxiety
  • Practise deep breathing until the urge to pull goes away
  • Exercise
  • Put plasters on your fingertips
  • Cut your hair short

Natasha said: "I never imagined that in just three hours Robert Hisee could cure my trichotillomania in one session by using his hypnotherapy techniques, he is amazing."

Trichotillomania is commonly treated using a type of CBT called habit reversal training, which helps you to replace a bad habit with something that's not as harmful.

Natasha has now regained her confidence and is a successful influencer with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

She is also a columnist for West Essex Life magazine where she gets things off her chest and can share her thoughts just as she did with Robert.

She could hide her trichotillomania well. Credit: Ted Lawlor
Natasha with Robert Hisee Credit: Ted Lawlor
She is glowing with confidence now Credit: Ted Lawlor

