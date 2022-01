As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to deliver remarks from Georgia taking aim at state-level legislation undermining the right to vote, the state’s most-prominent voting rights advocate and several civil rights groups will not be in attendance.Stacey Abrams, a high-profile advocate for voting rights protections and a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, is not expected to attend, citing a scheduling conflict, though she has welcomed the president to the state in a message on Twitter.“We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up ... We're all on the same page,” Mr Biden told reporters on 11...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO