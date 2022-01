I am not sure if you would consider this park in St. Louis a park, but a hidden gem not many people know of. It sits abandoned at the edge of the Mississippi River and was started by a famous St. Louisin Bob Cassilly. A famous sculptor and entrepreneur who's been known for creating the City Museum and other parks throughout the city (Cementland). This abandoned park known as Rootwad Park sits right in the middle of industrial buildings (the Laclede Power Station and Cotton Belt Freight Depot) that once were open and productive in the city.

