ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

SD Loyal Announces 2022 Home Opener March 12th

By ThereSanDiego
theresandiego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Loyal SC (SD Loyal) announced its home opener for the 2022 USL Championship season today. The club will kick off its third campaign on Saturday, March 12 at 7PM against LA Galaxy II in a week 1 match at Torero Stadium at USD. High expectations. “We’re extremely...

theresandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Donovan
osidenews.com

Ricardo Campos Named SD Loyal SC President

Veteran soccer executive served as interim president in 2021. San Diego CA— San Diego Loyal SC (SD Loyal) officially announced the appointment of Ricardo Campos as the club’s president following his work as the interim president during the 2021 season. Campos had served as interim president since July 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Miami

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Major League Soccer#Sd Loyal Announces#La Galaxy Ii#Instagram A#San Diego Loyal#Evp#Soccer Operations#First Team#The Pacific Division#Sd Loyal#Liga Mx#Usl League One#La Force#Nisa

Comments / 0

Community Policy