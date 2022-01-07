ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCHS/Atlantic/Denison Wrestling Photo Highlights

 4 days ago

Atlantic Archery Results

Valley 1664, Atlantic, 1643. Atlantic boys top scorers: Cooper Jipsen 1st 282 Zane Berg 2nd 281 Keegan Kemp 6th 271 and Conner Johnson 9th 269. Atlantic girls top scorers: Halle Copland lead Atlantic Women with 270 4th Quincy Sorensen 270 5th Jeanna Kramer 262 6th Kaydee Pedersen 250 7th Dana Dreager 248 8th and Josie Colton 238 for 9th.
Amherst grapplers win their own invite; weekend wrestling highlights

AMHERST — The Amherst Broncos had two individual champions and won the team title Saturday at the Amherst Wrestling Invitational. The Broncos scored 191 points with Plainview second with 122.5. points. Also from the Hub Territory, S-E-M finished seventh, Shelton 10th, Ansley/Litchfield 12th and Overton 13th. The Broncos’ Quentyn...
KMAland Wrestling Rankings (1/11): Glenwood's Carter a big mover, Atlantic-CAM joins team rankings

(KMAland) -- Glenwood's CJ Carter moved up three spots while Atlantic-CAM is new to the KMAland team rankings in the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings. 1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (16-0, LW: 1): You may or may not know this, but Porter is good. He downed his fourth state champion of the year last week with a decision over McKinley Robbins (Greene County) at the Rollin Dyer Invite. Oh, and those four state champs are from four different states. How’s that for a nugget? He’s always been super talented, but I think we are starting to see peak Gable Porter. That's scary for his opposition.
Maize wrestling among these 10 highlight performances at Derby high school tournament

Following a star-studded Kansas high school wrestling tournament this past weekend in Derby, here are the 10 performances you need to know coming away from the January event. 1. Another dominant performance from Maize came from junior Connor Padgett, who made short work of the 170 field to win the title and improve to 21-3 this season. El Dorado junior Terek White (6-3) made an impressive run to reach the finals, but Padgett, the No. 3-ranked all-class wrestler at 170, proved to be on another level. Padgett did not allow a single takedown and scored a total of 26 takedowns in his five matches, including five in the finals, before ultimately pinning White in the third period.
WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
