HCHS/Atlantic/Denison Wrestling Photo Highlights

Following a star-studded Kansas high school wrestling tournament this past weekend in Derby, here are the 10 performances you need to know coming away from the January event. 1. Another dominant performance from Maize came from junior Connor Padgett, who made short work of the 170 field to win the title and improve to 21-3 this season. El Dorado junior Terek White (6-3) made an impressive run to reach the finals, but Padgett, the No. 3-ranked all-class wrestler at 170, proved to be on another level. Padgett did not allow a single takedown and scored a total of 26 takedowns in his five matches, including five in the finals, before ultimately pinning White in the third period.

DERBY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO