Archery

New Bows for 2022

By Christian Berg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year means a brand new batch of hunting bows from all the top manufacturers. Check them out and pick your favorite!. The new Inline bow series from Prime Archery aims to take accuracy and feel to a whole new level. The Inline 1, Inline 3 and Inline 5 —...

New Broadheads for 2022

It's simple — you can't get the job done in the field without a quality broadhead. Here are the latest and greatest. When hunting with stick and string, the endgame is to punch a hole in the vitals of a big-game critter and fill the freezer, right? NAP agrees, and its new Endgame was designed to blow through game animals, create massive trauma and put them down quickly. This broadhead is tank tough, with a one-piece blade design, and it showcases a cutting diameter of 1.188 inches. The Bone Breaker tip paves the way for the .031-inch-thick blades, and each three-pack comes with a spare set of blades for practice or hunting. All Endgame broadheads are spin-tested for optimal flight performance. $54.99 per 3 | newarchery.com.
New Hunting Arrows for 2022

Editor’s note: Check back for updates from ATA Show 2022. New bowhunting arrows and bolts released in connection with the annual ATA Show. 10 Bucket List Trips for North American Fly Anglers. You don't have to travel the world for great fly fishing. Here's where to wet a fly...
New Arrows & Arrow Accessories for 2022

These new arrows — as well as the jigs, vanes and nocks that help them fly straight — are sure to open some eyes this year. The latest add to Carbon Express’ legendary Maxima line is the Sable RZ. A lightweight hunting arrow that features TriSpine Technology with 360-degree spine consistency, this .244-inch inside-diameter hunting arrow ups speed and flattens trajectory. Made of 100 percent carbon, the innovative shaft gives bowhunters a solid strength-to-weight ratio and ensures laserlike flight and deep penetration. Available as one dozen bare shafts or a half-dozen fletched with 2-inch Quadel vanes in black and gray, all Sable RZ arrows come with inserts, Launchpad nocks and shaft-protecting Bulldog nock collars. Spine sizes include 350, 400 and 500. $164.99 per 12 (shafts); $89.99 per 6 (fletched) | feradyne.com/carbon-express.
Savage Arms 110 Carbon Tactical Rifle: First Look

Savage Arms has announced the addition of the 110 Carbon Tactical to its line of 110 bolt-action rifles. The new Savage 110 Carbon Tactical builds upon the success of the 110 Tactical, but cuts weight with an exclusive PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped stainless steel barrel. “The 110 Tactical has...
12 Noteworthy Shotguns to Consider

If you're in the market for a new competition or hunting shotgun, these twelve are worth a look. It looks like a lot of new competition shotguns are being served up, but there are plenty of new hunting shotguns, too.
Shadow Systems MR920 Built on Glock 19-Pattern Components: Full Review

The Shadow Systems MR920 Elite provides a reliable and affordable defensive pistol built on Glock Gen3-pattern parts. Founded in 2016, and operating in Plano, Texas, Shadow Systems offers defensive pistols that are made in America by Americans, and built around Glock Gen3-pattern internal components. While Glock-inspired designs are prevalent and well documented in these pages, Shadow Systems seeks to stand apart by offering enhanced, fully featured pistols priced below competitive models. They are on track to offer value and reliability above similarly assembled aftermarket builds.
Vortex Razor HD Gen III 6-36x56 FFP Scope: First Look

The new Razor HD Gen III 6-36x56 FFP riflescope from Vortex offers all the magnification you need to go long, while staying optically crisp and incredibly clear throughout its magnification range. Long-range shooting scenarios can challenge even the best marksmen. Optically, it becomes a balancing act between providing the tools...
New Tree Saddles, Treestands & Blinds for 2022

Whether you prefer to hunt from tree saddles, treestands, or ground blinds, the new year has given us plenty of updated options. The Rhino 180 See-Through blind features two walls with see-through mesh that allows you to enjoy a panoramic view of your hunting area while remaining completely concealed from the eyes of game. This three-person, hub-style blind is finished in Realtree Edge camo and also features an oversized, zipperless door, silent-slide window technology and integrated brush loops for adding natural vegetation to your hide. Other highlights include antimicrobial and water-repellent fabric treatments and reinforced stress points for added durability. The Rhino 180 See-Through weighs 16 pounds and measures 58 inches square at the base, 75 inches square at the center hubs and 66 inches tall. $249.99 | rhinoblinds.com.
