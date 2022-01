DALLAS — It's been one year since supporters of former President Donald Trump descended upon the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn an election they claimed was stolen. Since Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI has worked to identify and arrest those involved in the storming of the Capitol. Over 725 people have, so far, been arrested from nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

