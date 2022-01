In heartwarming news, Queen Elizabeth II addressed a letter to a little girl who dressed up as her for Halloween via her lady-in-waiting the Hon. Mary Morrison. The letter was addressed to the girl, Jalayne's, family, who had sent the monarch a photo of their daughter dressed as her in a pastel blue coat and matching hat, strings of pearls, a gray wig, and pastel pink shoes and bag. Jalayne also posed next to two corgis, for the full Queen Liz effect. You can see the adorable photos here.

