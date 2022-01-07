ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Jan. 7

By Evan Flood
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Riding a four-game winning streak, No. 23 Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1) is vastly exceeding expectations following back-to-back wins over No. 3 Purdue and Iowa this week. The Badgers moved up four spots to No. 23 in the NCAA NET Rankings while KenPom has UW at No. 29...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan 'expecting to play' vs. Illinois

The Michigan men’s basketball team is “expecting to play” on Friday night against Illinois, a team spokesperson told The Michigan Insider on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolverines have postponed two consecutive games — last Saturday’s contest against Michigan State and Tuesday’s against Purdue — due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. In both cases, the program said it had “fewer than seven scholarship players available,” falling below the Big Ten threshold.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Vanderbilt starting left tackle Tyler Steen enters NCAA transfer portal

Vanderbilt starting left tackle Tyler Steen entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, a source told 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is a three-year starter for the Commodores on both sides of the offensive line and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Steen was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class out of powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.
NFL
247Sports

Ducks drop in final AP/Coaches poll

With the college football season coming to an end on Monday night, the final polls were released from the AP and AFCA Coaches. In what feels like forever ago, the No. 14 Ducks competed against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Ducks lost a high-scoring affair to the Sooners, the potential last game Caleb Williams as a member of the Oklahoma football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 would thrive with the exposure of an expanded football playoff

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Two SEC played for the college football national title on Monday, which was fitting because Alabama and Georgia were the two best teams this season. However, as Fitz explains, expanding the playoff will allow more programs access to the publicity and exposure a spot as one of 12 contenders for the national title. In fact, the future Big 12 — the one without Oklahoma and Texas — would have placed three teams in a 12-school field with BYU sitting at No. 13. That is four schools in the Top 13 of the final playoff ranking, more than any other conference. What those schools need is the repeated publicity that only consistently making it to the playoffs can deliver.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Alabama State
City
Milwaukee, WI
247Sports

Kentucky finishes 18th in final AP Poll

Following Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship in Indianapolis Monday night, the Associated Press released its final top 25 poll of the 2021 season. Kentucky (10-3), who defeated Iowa 20-17 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day in Orlando, jumped seven spots...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Ross's Review: Mississippi State Bulldogs Succumb to Old Tricks

I consider myself a superstitious type. Life presents far too many absurdities and anomalies that defy our expectations for me to believe that curses, happenstance, Res Ipsa Loquitur and the like don't exist. In the world of sports, my subscription to this mantra is exacerbated. Thus, I'm a believer in the self-fulfilling prophecy of MSU men's hoops losing a game at the most inopportune time possible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Previewing MSU M-Basketball Opponent Georgia

GAME: Men's Basketball - Georgia at Mississippi State. GAME LOCATION: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 6 pm central time, Wednesday, January 12th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Television Network. GEORGIA'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Men's Basketball website link. GEORGIA'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 5-10 overall, 0-2 in the SEC. GEORGIA'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 14-12...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Kylan Boswell cuts list to eight

Arizona has made the top eight for one of its top 2023 priorities as five-star Chandler (Ariz.) Compass point guard Kylan Boswell has limited his recruitment to Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UNLV, and USC. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London recently saw him perform at the Slam...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Wisconsin Bracketology#Badgers#Ncaa Net Rankings#Kenpom#Uw#Hawkeyes#Free Wisconsin#Fox Sports Fox Sports#4 Seed Alabama#Uab#Gonzaga#Cbs Sports#Baylor#Espn Espn#Villanova#Navy
247Sports

Alabama Finishes Second In Final AP Poll

There are 130 major college football teams and 128 of them would like to be where Alabama is in the final Associated Press poll of the 2021 season. The Crimson Tide, however, is bitterly disappointed. Following Bama’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the final poll was a foregone conclusion.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oregon players react to Dan Lanning winning national title at Georgia

Oregon's new head football is a national champion. Dan Lanning helped guide Georgia to its first national championship in 41 years on Monday night, as the Bulldogs outlasted Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff national title game. Lanning arrived in Eugene this morning to take on his responsibilities as...
247Sports

Michael Trigg says Thursday visit to Ole Miss possible

Coveted transfer portal tight end Michael Trigg is expected to visit Ole Miss at some point this week. Trigg told Inside the Rebels on Tuesday that his visit to Oxford will likely begin on Thursday. "I think Thursday," Trigg said when asked about his arrival in Oxford. The 6-4, 245-pounder...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Denae Carter named SEC Freshman of the Week

Year one for Mississippi State’s Denae Carter continues to be a good one of the Bulldog freshman. Becoming a staple in the MSU starting lineup since the end of 2021, Carter has drawn praise from the league already this year and on Tuesday she was honored as SEC Freshman of the Week for a second time. In her fifth start in a row, Carter continued to play more than 30 minutes at center and did the grunt work in the post with numbers tight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Bruce Weber is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU on Wednesday. On how his health and that of his team... “Well, I'm feeling fine. I still am in COVID protocol. I tested again this morning so this will be my last day no matter what. I'll be back at shoot around tomorrow and at the game. I'll be done with my 10 days. We have a few other guys that are still out. I guess on the positive note, no other new cases, which after what we went through last week, that is a positive. I was not able to be at practice yesterday. Zoom with the coaches, we met a couple times yesterday, I think, I know they went well. The players, even though we went through a lot last week, they came back to practice ready to go and knowing that this is an important week and important game coming up with TCU. Very focused and would expect a good showing. And again, just hope and pray that everybody else moves forward. We'd like to get all back together and see if we can come together as a team and make a positive run.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The latest on high-profile QB transfers Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart

The offseason quarterback carousel continues to churn via the transfer portal. All eyes are now on Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and USC quarterback Jaxson Dart. Williams is the top prize of the offseason. The former five-star QB is the top-ranked player in 247Sports’ transfer rankings with a perfect grade of 100. Dart isn’t far behind as the No. 3 overall player in the portal with a grade of 99. Both are considered future NFL signal callers and potentially program-changing QBs.
NFL
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball at Florida State

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Tuesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (13-3, 5-0, ACC, No. 82 Kenpom) enters on a nine-game winning streak, their longest since starting 10-0 in 2017, and is coming off a 76-74 win at No. 8 Duke on Saturday. Florida State (8-5, 2-2, No. 46 Kenpom) has won three of four including a 79-70 win over Louisville on Saturday to hand the Cardinals their first conference loss and will look to do the same against the Hurricanes. Miami has lost the last seven and nine of the last 10 in the series. Miami's last win in Tallahassee was in 2016. Miami enters the game 24th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.0) and 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency (104.5), 1st and 14th in conference games, while Florida State is 86th nationally in offense (108.1) and 33rd in defense (94.4), 14th and 4th in conference games.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Players with bowl momentum heading into 2022

Breakout bowl game performances are huge for offseason momentum for individual players. They took a big stage, took advantage of it and propelled themselves into being a headliner for their team next season. Today we’re looking at a few players who fit that bill. A few were already household names...
NFL
247Sports

Villanova at Xavier preview [How to Watch]

The Match-Up: Villanova (#14 AP Poll, #5 kenpom, #7 NET, 11-4 Overall, 4-1 Big East) takes on Xavier (#17 AP Poll, #20 kenpom, #17 NET, 12-2 Overall, 2-1 Big East) at the Cintas Center on Wednesday evening. Xavier is off to a hot start to the season with quality wins against Ohio State, Cincinnati and Marquette at home, Virginia Tech on a neutral court and Oklahoma State and Butler on the road. The two losses for the Musketeers were an eight-point, neutral court loss to Iowa State and the loss at Villanova on December 21st.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
281K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy