Premier League

Gareth Bale 'to consider retirement aged just 32 if Wales do not reach World Cup in Qatar' as Real Madrid deal runs down

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

GARETH BALE could retire this summer aged just 32 it's claimed - if Wales don't reach the World Cup in Qatar.

The forward has finally entered the last six months of his £600,000-a-week contract at Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjZat_0dfe0V1h00
Gareth Bale has made three appearances for Real Madrid this season Credit: Getty

With no extension or January transfer forthcoming, Bale is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Should Wales reach this winter's World Cup in Qatar, the former Tottenham star will look to sign a short-term deal with a club in order to remain in contention for his country.

If Rob Page's side are unsuccessful in the play-off, however, The Athletic claim that Bale could call it a day.

Wales have drawn Austria in their play-off semi-final.

Should they be successful, they will face the winner of Scotland's semi with Ukraine in Cardiff.

In this eventuality Bale would sign for another club in the summer.

But it's claimed that it would unlikely be a team at the 'very top level'.

Bale spent last season on loan at Spurs, scoring 16 goals in 35 appearances.

A combination of knee and calf injuries coupled with Covid-19 have limited him to just three outings this term upon his Madrid return.

He played 45 minutes of Wales' 5-1 win over Belarus in November, before missing their crucial draw with Belgium three days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XYtm_0dfe0V1h00
Bale played in Wales' 5-1 win over Belarus in November Credit: Getty

