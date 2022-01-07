ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Responder cast: Who stars in BBC One drama?

By Clara Gaspar
 5 days ago
THE Responder is set to return to BBC One this year for another thrilling season.

The show is based on Liverpool's front-line police force and features some familiar faces...

Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman is known for playing Tim in Ricky Gervais' mockumentary The Office Credit: Getty - Contributor

Martin of course is best known for playing the lovable Tim in Ricky Gervais' mockumentary The Office (2001–2003).

Another notable TV role was playing Dr John Watson in Sherlock (2010–2017) for which he won an Emmy and Bafta.

He also won two gongs for playing Bilbo in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

He is also known for the dark comedy-crime drama TV series Fargo (2014).

Martin was praised for his performance as Detective Superintendent Stephen Fulcher in true-crime drama A Confession in 2019.

Adelayo Adedayo

Adedayo is best known for playing Viva in the BBC teen comedy series Some Girls Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Adedayo is best known for playing Viva in the BBC teen comedy series Some Girls.

She has also appeared in Unlocked, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, Timewasters, Law & Order: UK, and Origin.

She will star as Chris' new partner Rachel.

Ian Hart

Ian Hart is an English actor who has starred in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Credit: Getty Images

Ian Hart is an English actor who played Ryan in popular TV drama Noughts & Crosses.

He starred in One Summer, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, and My Mad Fat Diary.

The actor is from Liverpool and played ice master Thomas Blanky on BBC's The Terror.

MyAnna Buring

MyAnna Buring played DI Helen Weeks in BBC crime drama In The Dark Credit: Alamy

MyAnna Buring played DI Helen Weeks in BBC crime drama In The Dark.

The actress, gained international prominence when she starred in two of the Twilight saga films as Tanya.

MyAnna's other screen credits include Downton Abbey, Banished, Doctor Who and Ripper Street.

Kerrie Hayes

Kerrie Hayes made her TV debut in BBC drama Lilies Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Kerrie Hayes made her TV debut in BBC drama Lilies.

She is best known for her role in the Channel 4 period drama The Mill.

Hayes has also starred in movies Sparkle and Nowhere Boy.

Warren Brown

Warren Brown is best known for his roles as Donny Maguire in Shameless Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Warren Brown is best known for his roles as Donny Maguire in Shameless.

He is also known for playing Andy Holt in Hollyoaks and as DS Justin Ripley in the BBC crime drama Luther.

He also starred in the television series Strike Back.

David Bradley

David Bradley is best known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter film series Credit: Getty Images

Bradley is best known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter film series.

David has also appeared in the TV series Game Of Thrones, Our Friends In

The North, as well as Shakespeare series The Hollow Crown.

He has also had roles in Doctor Who.

Rita Tushingham

Rita Tushingham starred in Doctor Zhivago Credit: Getty Images

Rita Tushingham is an English film actress.

She is best known for her roles in A Taste of Honey and Doctor Zhivago.

Tushingham has also had credits in Under the Skin and Being Julia.

What is The Responder about?

The Responder is a comedy-drama about Liverpool police.

The series was written by ex-Merseyside police officer Tony Schumacher.

It follows the life of Chris, played by Martin Freeman, an urgent response officer in Liverpool, who is tasked with six night shifts.

