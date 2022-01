The 2024 Acura ADX appears destined to become the brand's first all-electric model, likely with an SUV body style. While it's possible that the new nameplate could adorn an upcoming gas-powered model instead, the news that Acura will get its own EV SUV based on the forthcoming Honda Prologue fuels our speculation that the ADX is all-electric. If that turns out to be true, we expect the 2024 ADX to inherit the platform, powertrain, and battery pack(s) from Honda, which in turn is having them built and developed by General Motors. However, both the Prologue and the ADX will sport unique exterior and interior designs, with the latter assuredly featuring a more luxurious aesthetic.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO